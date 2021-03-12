Pompeo searched for a wave of unmasks last spring





A list of unmasking requests from former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell sent to Congress officials who requested the unmasking of reports on retired Army General Michael Flynn included the vice president of the time, Joe Biden. He requested the unmasking of a file containing Flynns’ name on January 12, 2017, eight days before Trump was sworn in.

POLITICO this week obtained a 10-page document listing the State Department’s unmasking requests in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed last June in conjunction with the James Madison Project , a pro-transparency organization based in Washington.

The document underscores the fact that unmasking is really a routine procedure, said Steven Aftergood, a classified information expert at the Federation of American Scientists. At the State Department alone, it goes on almost every week, if not every day. Trump’s claims that unmasking was somehow a nefarious move are viewed in retrospect as ludicrous.

However, some senior officials are notably absent from the long list. According to recently released files, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was Trump’s first chief diplomat, never requested a single unmasking in his 14 months on the job.

The list shows 95 unmasking requests made in the last year of the Obama administration. No requests were recorded as coming from then Secretary of State John Kerry or his office.

While Pompeo and some other senior state officials have been publicly identified as calling for unmasks, the names of those who have made numerous requests have been removed from the published version for reasons of confidentiality. Many of the state’s requests came from its Diplomatic Security Office, which provides protection for diplomats around the world and tracks threats to US businesses.

The state departments summary lists the office responsible for each request, but does not appear to consistently reflect which specific official requested an unmasking before May 2019. Most requests after that date relate to a designated official, although the ministry does retained many applicants. names for confidentiality reasons.

A Pompeo aide did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

A state spokesperson said its diplomatic security service made unmasking requests during its investigations.

The DSS is a law enforcement agency with investigative powers. The DSS makes requests, if any, consistent with that authority, the spokesperson said, without giving further details.

Records do not indicate whether all requests were granted by the intelligence agencies involved. The document also does not indicate which intelligence agency received such requests or the purpose of the underlying reports.

A report released last April by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said 7,724 unmasking requests arrived from across the government in 2019 to the country’s 17 intelligence agencies. Of these requests, 6,845 were approved. Requests may come from certain federal officials as well as certain states and local governments.

In January 2018, in response to repeated complaints from President Donald Trumps about Obama-era exposures, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats issued a directive strengthening the requirements and ordering more reporting on the use of the authority. This order also states that agencies must record exactly who requested an unmasking, why, and the names of all other people who will receive the information. Coats also imposed specific limits on the use of this information during a presidential transition.

