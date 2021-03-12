What we learned from China’s biggest political gathering

(Bloomberg) – China’s most prestigious political meeting of the year ended on Thursday, with the government presenting economic plans to manage risks now that a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is well underway.

Here is what we learned from the week-long National People’s Congress meeting in Beijing.

China won’t boost global growth in 2021

After posting the only expansion of a major economy last year, the government has signaled that China will not be the only growth engine in the world in 2021. Instead, it wants to focus on the sustainability of the national expansion in reducing debt levels and encouraging businesses to be more innovative.

A target of greater than 6% growth in gross domestic product this year is well below the 8.4% increase predicted by economists. Premier Li Keqiang told reporters on Thursday that the target was not low and reflected uncertainty about the economic rebound in China and around the world, as well as the need for more stable expansion at the national level. President Xi Jinping told political delegates that a higher target could be set, but we are leaving some leeway so that we can focus more on high-quality growth, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The government has not followed the suggestions of some congressional officials to set a quantitative target for the money supply or to change the target for GDP growth this year, as those targets and policies are being developed after extensive research and discussion. by the Party Central Committee, Sun Guojun, a senior official. an official from the State Council’s Research Office, told reporters at a briefing Friday.

Due to last year’s low base caused by the pandemic, the target can be met even if there is no quarterly expansion for the rest of the year. The growth rate could be overtaken by other large economies such as India, which contracted last year, while a significant US fiscal stimulus means the growth gap between the two largest economies of the world will shrink.

The weak target is somewhat of a concession to officials who have long advocated for the abolition of the target, as it encourages local governments to engage in debt-financed investment projects. An easy-to-achieve goal sets a baseline for the economy while giving local authorities the opportunity to focus more on long-term reforms such as reducing corporate debt levels, improving services public sector and investment in high-tech sectors.

The story continues

Budget support remains high

Beijing is targeting a smaller budget deficit this year – down to 3.2% of GDP from 3.6% last year – but that doesn’t mean it will cut spending.

According to estimates by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the actual deficit, or the gap between government expenditure on services and the revenue generated by taxes and fees, will only decrease by 0.9 percentage point compared to last year. . projects were scaled back by less than 100 billion yuan, and unspent funds from bond issuance last year could be deployed to make up the difference.

Partly because last year’s government spending was lower than expected, Beijing should be able to avoid any fiscal consolidation, said Adam Wolfe, economist at Absolute Strategy Research in London. This suggests that officials believe more support for the economy is needed due to a slow pick-up in household spending. Heavy spending on investment projects by local governments is expected to help support markets for global commodities such as copper and iron ore.

Progressively stricter monetary policy to stimulate capital inflows

The authorities have not changed their monetary policy message: support economic growth and control financial risks, such as asset bubbles. This means that the liquidity levels of the financial system remain broadly stable and that credit expansion roughly matches the pace of nominal growth.

If GDP stays close to target this year, the pace of new loan growth would slow compared to 2020.

The tightening of monetary policy is underway and could tighten faster than expected if the external growth outlook also improves faster than expected, wrote Li-Gang Liu, chief China economist at Citigroup Inc., in a note.

Gross government bond issuance could rise 5% this year to an all-time high of 14 trillion yuan, according to Standard Chartered Plc. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has already risen nearly 80 basis points from the lows in April last year and could reach 3.5% by the end of the second quarter, said Becky Liu, head of business. macroeconomic strategy in China at Standard Chartereds. This could support the yuan, as higher yields make the asset class more attractive to foreigners.

Chinese stocks had their worst performance over the APN since 2009, with concerns about tight liquidity and possible asset bubbles casting a cloud over this year. The intervention of state-backed funds – known as the national team – did little to stem the sale earlier in the week.

China plans to compete with US on tech

Beijing wants to reduce the dependence of Chinese companies on the United States for key technologies such as microchips and move its manufacturers to high-tech industries. He has released some details on how he hopes to achieve this – but with fewer details than previous plans, like that of Made in China 2025, which has sparked a backlash from the US and Europe.

Public and private sector spending on research and development of new products is expected to reach $ 580 billion annually by 2025, more than the United States spent in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available. In the five-year plan released when the NPC opened, the government said it wanted researchers to focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, neuroscience and biotechnology.

As it moves towards a peak carbon emissions target by 2030, Beijing aims to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in energy consumption to 20% by 2025. Part of that target will be achieved through nuclear energy, the equivalent of 20 new nuclear reactors must be built by then.

Stricter control of Hong Kong

The overwhelming NPC vote to overhaul the Hong Kong election was the latest move to curb democratic institutions in the former British colony. The parliament approved a proposal to change the size and composition of the body that chooses the city’s chief executive. He also called for the creation of an audit committee to ensure that candidates for office are patriots.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday that the overhaul would require the local legislature to pass new legislation, which would be passed without public consultation. What is meant by patriots or who would decide who gets this label is not clear. A senior Chinese diplomat in Hong Kong said this week that patriots should respect the Chinese Communist Party.

(Updates with comments from a State Council official in the fifth paragraph.)

For more items like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business news.

2021 Bloomberg LP