Gilani and Sanjrani are preparing to go down on the wire





ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi of the Pakistan-led ruling coalition Tehreek-e-Insaf and the joint oppositions Yusuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will participate today in an electoral struggle for the positions of president and vice-president of the Senate (Friday).

In terms of numerical strength, the opposition has a clear advantage with 52 members, including one belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami for its part over the 47 members of the ruling coalitions. However, as the election for the two key slots will be by secret ballot, therefore surprising results are expected, especially given Gilani’s victory as a senator, defeating government candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez. Shaikh, in the senatorial elections of March 03.

In a tweet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz announced the decision to nominate Mirza Afridi for the post of vice president, giving representation to former Fata.

After the senatorial elections of March 3, the size of the House was reduced to 100 senators and now consists of 99 senators, the PML-Ns Ishaq Dar being in exile and having been denotified. Likewise, JI Senator Sirajul Haq reportedly announced to stay out of the elections, bringing the strength of the opposition to 51 senators.

The ruling coalition includes 27 members of the PTI, 12 of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three of the MQM-P, three independents, one each from the PML-Q and the PML-F or the GDA, while senators from the Joint Opposition include 21 PPP, 17 PML-N excluding Dar, five from JUI-F, two from ANP, BNP-Mengal, PkMAP and National Party.

According to the media, citing sources, three senators from the merged districts and the senators from the MQM-P decided to vote for Sadiq Sanjrani.

Yusuf Raza Gilani also has the support of an independent senator Shamim Afridi who has joined the PPP. The sources also claimed that a member of the PML-N also informed the party leadership that he would vote for Sadiq Sanjrani. The sources said that the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance faces a gigantic task to ensure that all members of its constituent parties vote for Gilani.

When PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting of party senators, it emerged that four of them were unable to attend for various reasons. The PML-N argued that Senator Dilawar Khan’s wife was not doing well, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq had a pollen allergy, Senator Kamran Michael was busy at his hospital’s opening ceremony, while Senator Khalid Shaheen Butt was in the United States.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who hosted a luncheon honoring lawmakers from the ruling coalition, looked fairly confident that Sanjrani and Mirza would succeed in making their way to the top two positions. The senators belonging to the allied parties gave the categorical assurance of their full support to these two candidates.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister declared that he was aware of the concerns and reservations of the coalition partners and that he would respond duly after this crucial phase and after having already taken up the challenges on the economic front and dealt with the second. wave of coronavirus.

Later, Senate Speaker Sanjrani called Prime Minister Imran Khan: House Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem and Minister of Information Senator Shibli Faraz were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, PTI Senator-elect, Senator-elect Saifullah Khan Nyazee, PTI General Secretary Aamir Mahmood Kayani, and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had a special meeting with Imran Khan. The meeting had a detailed discussion on the election of the President and Vice-President of the Senate. PM Imran Khan ordered Nyazee and Kayani to end the immediate organization at the lowest level.

On the other hand, the PDM alleges that the government can only win by the use of force or money in the election of the president and vice-president of the Senate.

The president has already called the extraordinary session of the Senate for the swearing in of elected senators and the election of the president and vice-president. The House will meet at 10:00 a.m. today (Friday) to take the oath and then meet at 3:00 p.m. for the election. For the conduct of this process, functional senator PML Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah has been appointed chairman. The Senate Secretariat published the agenda for the extraordinary session.

Among these, who stepped down at the end of their six-year tenure, veteran lawmaker Raja Zafarul Haq, brandon Pervaiz Rashid, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Abdul Rehman Malik, Sirajul Haq, Usman Khan Kakar, local Senator Ch Tanvir Khan and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini.

Five senators passed well before the end of their mandate and they are the late Muhammad Azam Musakhail, Shahbaz Durrani, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Kulsoom Parveen and Mushahidullah Khan. Then some 12 senators were re-elected and they include Sherry Rehman, Farooq H Naek, Saleem Mandviwala, Shibli Faraz, Liaquat Tarakai, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Attaur Rehman, Prof Sajid, Sarfraz Bug Mirti and Kakar.

No less than 52 senators will retire at midnight and the 48 elected senators, who went to the Senate, will be sworn in. Four Senate seats were omitted following the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The House now has a total membership of 100 and previously consisted of 104 Senators.

Meanwhile, Mirza Afridi said after his appointment that Imran Khan had fulfilled his commitment to the people of former Fata. “I want to announce to the inhabitants of the merged districts that we will win this victory [election],” he said.

Afridi said it had taken a long time before someone from rural Pakistan was elected to the post. He added that PM Imran’s vision was to appoint people to important positions who would serve the masses.

According to the official website of the Senate of Pakistan, Afridi is an independent candidate of former Fata who has been a senator since March 2018 and his term will last until March 2024.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos