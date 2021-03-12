Kamala Harris to attend Quad Summit with Modi: The Tribune India





New York, March 12 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the first Quad Summit with President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan on Friday, according to the White House. The virtual summit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Washington and 7 p.m. in Delhi (10:30 p.m. in Canberra and 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Tokyo). Reporters will be allowed to view the opening of the meeting, according to White House schedules for Biden and Harris. Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would give a reading from the meeting at noon (10:30 p.m. India time). Harris had limited personal exposure to international leaders and began a series of talks with some of them, starting with President Emmanuel Macaron of France and Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. According to the readings, they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues during the individual calls. Introducing her during their visit to the State Department, Biden said Harris is committed to “developing a foreign policy that puts diplomacy first and keeps our nation safe and delivers real results for the people.” American”. Most of her political career has been in California, and during her four years in the Senate, she gained direct exposure to international affairs as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. She is reportedly planning regular lunches with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deepen her familiarity with the details of foreign policy. Modi and Harris will likely be face to face, albeit virtually, for the first time on Friday, as there does not appear to be any record of meetings between them. After his election, Modi tweeted: “Your success is revolutionary, and a matter of immense pride not only for your chithis, but also for all Indo-Americans.” ‘Chithis’, as it is pronounced, is the Tamil term for aunts who are the mother’s youngest sisters and Harris used the word to include them while acknowledging her extended family in her speech accepting the Party nomination. Democrat for vice-presidency. Harris has been frosty towards the current Indian government. While a senator, she criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for refusing to meet with the House Foreign Affairs Committee because he wanted to include Native American Pramila Jayapal, critic of Modi’s government, at the meeting although she is not a member of the committee. Harris ‘niece, Meena, recently became involved in the Indian farmers’ agitation by tweeting her support even though she did not object to conditions in the United States similar to Indian farmers. IANS







