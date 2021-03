Brexit news: Boris Johnson launches new student exchange program with global perspectives | Politics | News

The new system will replace the EU’s Erasmus program which Britain did not include in the Brexit withdrawal agreement. From September, the Turing program will aim to target students from disadvantaged backgrounds and regions where young people did not previously benefit from the Erasmus program. Mr Johnson had previously pledged to keep the UK subscribed to the Erasmus program after Brexit.

But now the Prime Minister has hailed his new exchange program as “fantastic”. Unlike the EU-focused Erasmus program which only granted scholarships to students to study or work in Europe, the Turing program will be global. The government has declared that all countries in the world are eligible for partnership with UK universities, schools and colleges. The new program is named after the famous English mathematician Alan Turing who died in 1954.

Despite his incredible achievements in computing, Mr. Turing was never fully recognized during his lifetime due to homophobia in the UK. Mr Turing was prosecuted in 1952 when homosexual acts were a criminal offense in Britain. Ahead of the launch of the Turing Program, Mr Johnson said: “The Turing Program is a truly global program, with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges. “It’s also an upgrade in action. “Unlike the Erasmus + program, which catered overwhelmingly to children from better-off households, the Turing Project is designed to help students across the country of all income groups access fantastic schools, colleges and universities around the world. whole. “ While negotiating the post-Brexit deal, Mr Johnson said last year that the UK could not justify staying in what he called an ‘extremely expensive’ Erasmus program. READ MORE: ‘Appeasement’: Brexiteer urges Boris to stand up to EU

Previously, under the Erasmus program, students received scholarships to study in a European country and their tuition fees for the exchange year were reduced. Before the UK left the EU, students could study abroad outside of Europe but did not receive government grants as was done under the Erasmus program. The government has pledged to give students from disadvantaged backgrounds up to £ 490 per month to cover living and travel costs under the Turing program. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “This is a decisive step in fulfilling our promise to advance a truly global Britain, strengthen our ties across the world and provide students with the skills they need to thrive. “The program’s focus on social mobility and value for money will provide more international education and travel opportunities for all of our students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were less likely to benefit from the previous one. EU program. “







