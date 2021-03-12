Postponement of PSL 2021 could force PCB to ask BCCI secretary Jay Shah for no 2021 Asian Cup





Cricket fans across Pakistan were eager and excited to see cricketers from all over the world compete against each other in PSL 2021. However, the tournament had to be halted mid-season after 14 matches between 6 players and 1 support staff member testing COVID-19 positively through PSL. teams and other officials linked to the tournament began to surface. PSL’s postponement gave Pakistani cricket a major setback, with people starting to question Pakistan Cricket’s credibility for hosting events.

PSL’s postponement ruined the entire schedule with the PCB planning to resume competition soon. It was reported early that the PCB was looking at 3 windows in 2021 to play the remaining 20 games. However, the Pakistani national team’s international schedule is a major obstacle. Such situations have led PSL 2021 franchisees and organizers to understand that the tournament will now resume in June.

Latest from PSL: Will PCB cancel Asian Cup to end 2021 PSL?

With the AsiaCup also scheduled to start in the same time frame, the new dates announced for PSL 2021 could conflict with the Asian Cup. According to PTI, Ehsan Mani, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has the backing of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, went on to mention how much the PCB is against hosting the Asia Cup T20 this time around and Rather, is focused on completing PSL 2021. The PCB chairman reportedly shared the message with all PSL franchise owners last week.

A PCB source reported that Mani was involved in a virtual meeting with Pakistani Super League franchise owners where the PCB president revealed how PCB plans to cancel the Asian Cup and play the remaining 6 PSL matches. the dates of the AsiaCup could be relatively discussed by all members of the Asian Cricket Council at their next scheduled meeting. The PCB source reportedly said: “Mani has made it clear that there is little chance that the tournament will be held this year and that it will be moved to 2023 due to the commitments of the participating teams.”

The PCB and the 6 franchises have unanimously agreed to aim to reschedule the remaining 20 matches of the Pakistani Super League 6 in June 2021 in Karachi # PSL6 #Cricket

Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 11, 2021

The source also claimed that it is impossible for the CCP president to reschedule the national team’s matches against South Africa which are due to be played in April as they have a good relationship with their administration and would like to give them back the similar recently to come to Pakistan for a full tour by sending their full team to South Africa.

However, while June appears to be the only month the PSL could take place, it is likely that Mani should approach his counterpart and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Jay Shah is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is responsible for ensuring that events such as the Asian Cup take place. While Mani is said to have a good rapport with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on the ICC front, perhaps Shah could be convinced to scrap the Asian Cup. India itself could be forced to send a second ropes team for a tournament which also needs its site to be finalized.

In other latest PSL news, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the PCB settle the PSL 2021 controversy. Akhtar accused PCB of incompetence on his YouTube channel. With no official information on the PSL at this time, it is only a matter of time before the PCB contacts Jay Shah or any other BCCI official to discuss the future of the ‘AsiaCup.

