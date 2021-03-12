UAE asks Pakistan to return its $ 1 billion by March 12





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) put the Imran Khan government in dire straits after it allegedly asked the cash-strapped country to return its billion dollars, which the former had deposited at Pakistan’s central bank.

In fact, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had deposited the aforementioned amount with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank. Now that the amount has reached its deadline, the Gulf nation has asked the Imran Khan government to return the same and has set March 12 as the deadline, according to reports.

Coming as a major shock to a country already steeped in international debt, Pakistan begged the UAE to give it a little more time, as the return of such a huge amount may impact its current economic situation. .

Pakistani officials have made countless attempts to reach the UAE, especially Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayad Al Nahyan, but have so far failed.

Pakistan took loan from China to repay Saudi loan

Last year, the Islamic country took out a $ 1 billion loan from China to repay a $ 1 billion loan from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reports at the time revealed that Pakistan owed China double the amount it owed the IMF.

Pakistani plane seized for non-reimbursement of rental fees

The precarious state of Pakistan’s economy is an open secret, and now the coronavirus pandemic has only worsened the economic woes of cash-strapped Pakistan. Malaysian authorities last month seized a Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 plane, with passengers still on board, at Kuala Lumpur airport for failing to pay a rental fee worth $ 15 million .

The embarrassing incident left the Pakistani government red-faced. As troublesome as the incident is, unpaid rental charges are just the tip of the iceberg. The Pakistani debt problem has been escalating for several years now. According to a World Bank estimate, amid the Covid pandemic, Pakistan’s real GDP growth fell from 1.9% in fiscal 2019 to -1.5% in fiscal 2020 .

Pakistan’s public debt exceeded 87% of GDP at the end of 2019-2020, compared to around 72% of GDP at the end of 2017-2018. In addition, the country’s total external debt and liabilities rose to $ 113.8 billion in FY2020 from $ 106.3 billion in FY19.

