Regarding the position of Moeldoko, the volunteer of Jokowi: the prerogative of the president





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – A number of pro Joko Widodo volunteers felt that President Moeldoko’s chief of staff did not need to step down after being elected general chairman of the Democratic Party’s Extraordinary Congress version of the Democratic Party in Deli Serdang , north of Sumatra, some time ago. Moeldoko’s role was considered very important as he dared to “put his body in place” when President Jokowi faced problems. “Yes, that’s important (the role of Moeldoko). Because President Jokowi needs people with character like Mr. Moeldoko who dare to rise up and become a stronghold for Jokowi. Moreover, after the presidential election , it has been proven that three palace guards such as Pak Pratikno (Mensetneg), Pak Pramono (Setkab) and Pak Moeldoko were irreplaceable, ”said the general secretary of the National People’s Committee (Kornas Jokowi) Akhrom Saleh when he was contacted. , Friday (12/03/2021). According to him, Moeldoko’s position as KSP does not need to be replaced as it is no different from that of the chairman general of the other parties that are currently part of Indonesia’s forward cabinet. “Concretely, there are a million problems that happen every day at KSP. If you don’t have a character like Pak Moeldoko, you will definitely run into difficulties, you might even withdraw, ”Akhrom said. “Apart from that, he is also to be appreciated by Pak Moeldoko who has proven that he oversees the priority programs of Pak Jokowi for three years, one of which in my opinion is he oversees the Agrarian Reform Program of Pak Jokowi , namely the acceleration of Conflict Resolution Team and policy strengthening of the land reform program. I think it’s very real. Mr. Moeldoko’s good decision as Presidential Chief of Staff to protect President Jokowi’s priority programs, ”he continued. Meanwhile, the chairman of Jokowi’s joint secretariat, Bayutammi Sammy Amalia, said the decision whether or not to resign in Moeldoko was the president’s prerogative. However, according to him, Moeldoko does not need to resign from his post as KSP. “So far we know that Pak Moeldoko helps the government with all his soul and body, especially the president. “He is always ready to be the bumper and the front guard defending President Jokowi, and we know full well that Pak Moeldoko’s performance has always been in the realization of the president’s vision which is the most important part. of the success of government programs, ”Bayutammi said. “We need ministers and their staff to share a vision with the president. So that the slogan Indonesia Maju is not only a slogan but can be realized with acceleration and equal justice for this nation, and that Indonesia’s dream of becoming a leading country in the world can come true ” , he continued. Previously, it was reported that one of Jokowi’s volunteer groups, the Civil Society Alliance for Greater Indonesia (Almisbat), suggested that Moeldoko resign from his post as KSP chief so that he could focus on managing political conflicts after being elected Democratic Party president. He also assessed that Moeldoko’s concurrent positions as head of the KSP and general chairman of the Democratic Party were different from Airlangga Hartarto, who was general chairman of Golkar and minister for the coordination of the economy, or from Soeharso Monoarfa, who is now Minister of National Development Planning as as well as President of PPP. Source: BeritaSatu.com

