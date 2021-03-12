Northern Ireland centenary events revealed with Boris Johnson vowing to focus on amazing young people





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the incredible young people of Northern Ireland’s future will be at the heart of the region’s centenary events. The British government has unveiled a vast program of activities to mark this milestone, called Our Story in the Making: NI Beyond 100. Plans for 2021 will include an ambitious youth agenda, tree planting projects, academic and historical events, and international church service for all denominations. The initiatives reflect UK governments’ commitment to the New Decade New Approach agreement that re-established the executive last year, to showcase the region more broadly. Mr Johnson said the centenary program would reflect the past and the people and developments that make Northern Ireland the great place it is today. He added: The activities will pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to support Northern Ireland throughout the pandemic, and will stand up for the incredible young people of Northern Ireland who offer so much to the common success of our Kingdom- United. Belfast City Council will host an event at Town Hall marking the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Parliament of Northern Ireland in the building on June 22, 1921, by King George V. A centenary rose, representing reflection and hope, will be produced in Northern Ireland and planted in the gardens of Hillsborough Castle, one being presented to the Queen for her own garden. London will host a 2021 Northern Ireland trade show where local businesses will promote their products, services and expertise. In addition, $ 1million has been awarded to 39 community projects to research and demonstrate what 100 years of Northern Ireland has meant to them and their community. The Northern Ireland Centenary Forum, announced by Mr Johnson during his visit here last August, has been tasked with exploring ways to mark the centenary in a spirit of mutual respect, inclusion and reconciliation . However, neither Sinn Fein nor the SDLP participated in the Forum. Meanwhile, young Stormont Minister Sinn Feins Declan Kearney said the centenary should be marked by the inauguration of a national reconciliation day, acknowledging the suffering everyone has endured over the past 100 years. In An Phoblacht, the member for South Antrim called for a transformative initiative of common recognition by all parties that recognizes the injuries and injustices caused by and between them. He added: The centenary of the score must be recast to create a new context, which will allow each of us to look to the future with confidence. Belfast Telegraph

