Revision of the ITE law, based on Jokowi’s troubles but canceling entry into the 2021 priority program





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Revision of the law on information and electronic transactions (UU ITE), which President Joko Widodo had already echoed, was ultimately not included in the list of the priority national legislation program 2021 (Prolegnas) approved by the government, the DPR and the DPD. Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said the plan revision of UU ITE postponed because the government is still responding to the aspirations of the public. “Regarding the ITE law, Mr. President, this is under discussion and a public hearing is underway. It has something to do with the draft law on the Penal Code which we have discussed in depth,” Yasonna told DPR Legislation Body (Baleg). Tuesday working meeting (9/3 2021). Read also: A number of articles of the ITE law are considered obstacles to freedom of the press The government is currently forming two teams to review the ITE law, namely a team that reviews the guidelines for the implementation of the ITE law and a team that reviews the review of the ITE law. The annulment of the planned revision of the ITE law certainly contradicts the spirit of the start of the presidential term Jokowi echoing the speech. The revised speech that leads to the amendment of Article 27, paragraph 3, regarding defamation and Article 28, paragraph 2, regarding hate speech based on SARA, which is often a tool of criminalization, brought about a cool breeze. Here is the journey of the planned review of the ITE Act from the government echoing it directly through President Jokowi until finally the government postpones discussion of the review on the grounds that it was revising the regulations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqhGUGwGY President supported Jokowi Initially, President Jokowi indicated that the implementation of Law No. 11 of 2008 on Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) still upholds the principle of justice.

If this cannot be fulfilled, he will ask the House of Representatives (DPR) to revise the law. Read also: The government is invited to revise the articles of the ITE law which threaten the freedom of the press “If the ITE law cannot bring a sense of justice, I will ask the DPR to jointly revise this law, this ITE law,” Jokowi said while giving instructions at the TNI-Polri leadership meeting at the Palace of Jakarta State, Monday (2/15/2021).

