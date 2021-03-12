Here are the main foreign stories at 5:10 p.m.





FGN25 QUAD-SUMMIT-US-OFFICIALS

QUAD summit to announce key initiatives related to COVD-19 vaccines, climate change and technology: US officials

Washington: The first Quad summit of leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan on Friday will see them announce a historic agreement to expand the capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine and a key initiative on climate change , according to senior officials involved in the Biden administration’s big foreign policy initiative. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 CHINA-QUAD-SOMMET-REAX

Cooperation between countries must not target third parties: China at the top of the Quad

Beijing: Ahead of the Quad summit on Friday, China said exchanges and cooperation between countries should contribute to mutual understanding rather than targeting a third party and refraining from seeking exclusive blocs. By KJM Varma

FGN17 AUS-MORRISON-QUAD-LD MEETING

Eager to discuss COVID-19, Indo-Pacific challenges at historic Quad meeting: Aus PM Morrison

Melbourne: Calling his first-ever Quad meeting with leaders from the United States, India and Japan “historic”, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he wanted to discuss the issues with “close friends” COVID-19 and security. and maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. By Natasha Chaku

ADDRESS FGN15 US-BIDEN-2NDLD

President Biden sets July 4 target to ‘mark independence’ from coronavirus

Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 as part of an ambitious plan to bring the country, most affected by the pandemic, closer to the normal by July 4, Independence Day. By Lalit K Jha

FGN26 PAK-SIKH-SENATOR

Gurdeep Singh sworn in as Pakistani senator

Islamabad: Gurdeep Singh of Pakistan’s ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf was sworn in as a senator on Friday, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative to the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament.

VISIT FGN28 US-JAPAN-SUGA-LD

Japanese Prime Minister Suga will be the first foreign leader to visit the United States under Biden’s administration

Washington: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States in April, becoming the first leader of a foreign country to hold a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden since taking office in January, the White House. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 PAK-NAWAZ-MARYAM

PM Imran Khan, military generals will be responsible if anything happens to Maryam: Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Pakistanis impeached Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused the country’s powerful military establishment of threatening his daughter Maryam Nawaz, warning that if anything happened to his Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three main generals would be responsible. By M Zulqernain

FGN3 MUSLIMS US-CHINA-OUIGHUR

“ The United States will directly raise with China the issue of genocide against Uyghur Muslims ”

Washington: The United States will raise directly with China the issue of genocide against Uyghur Muslims, the Biden administration said Thursday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 US-BIDEN-AMERICAN INDIANS

Biden acknowledged the incredible contribution of the Native American community: spokesperson

Washington: US President Joe Biden acknowledged the incredible contribution of the Native American community when last week, during an interaction with NASA scientists involved in the mission to Mars, he said that people of Indian descent were invading the country, his spokesperson said Thursday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN18 ECONOMY-UNITED KINGDOM

UK GDP shrinks 2.9% amid COVID lockdown Brexit cuts exports

London: Britain’s economy shrank 2.9% in January as the country was hit by a new round of coronavirus restrictions and Brexit slashed exports to the European Union. (AP) IND

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

