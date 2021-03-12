Jokowi is angry with the imported pipelines, it turns out that the imports are too high!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – In fact, Indonesia still likes to import pipes for oil and gas purposes. In 2020 alone, the value will reach over half a trillion rupees. This angered President Joko Widodo, he dissipated his frustration by sacking senior officials from Pertamina. State-owned enterprises such as Pertaminamemang are required to comply with the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) for their spending on goods and services. Indonesian gas pipeline import records in January-December 2020, there were at least 8 types of gas pipelines, the total import value reached Rp. 564.2 billion for a total volume of 13,946 tons.

Based on BPS data, pipes with HS code 73061990 contributed Rp. 359.66 billion with total imports of 5,780 tons. And secondly, pipes with the HS code 73061190 with a value of Rp. 77.42 billion for a total of 1,487 tons. The third position is HS 73061110 with a volume of 3,938 tonnes worth 56 billion, followed by HS 73062900 with a volume of 1,023 tonnes and a value of 35.42 billion rupees. In addition, there is HS 73061910 with a volume of 1639 tonnes and a value of 28.56 billion. Meanwhile, the remaining 3 HS scores were below Rp. 10 billion. The large amount of pipeline imports angered Jokowi by sacking senior officials from Pertamina. Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Jokowi was upset that the official was unable to follow the regulation on the use of national component level (TKDN) on projects mainly related to the Pertamina pipelines. “Making pipes. Pertamina recklessly asks for forgiveness. He still imports pipes even though they can be made in Indonesia. How is it?” Luhut asked. While the TKDN regulation is a way to prevent Indonesia’s dependence on imported products from being prolonged. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



