Analysis: Boris hopes for ‘Nat peak’ as he gets tunnel vision

With the SNP besieged by a number of accumulating woes, very high-ranking trade unionists are beginning to believe that Scotland may finally, finally, have reached “peak Nat”.

After 22 consecutive polls prioritizing the Yes campaign, the last six have placed the No campaign in the lead with don’t-know as high as 14%.

Political fortunes change, sometimes quite rapidly; it’s just a matter of time.

Now that the Unionist tail is mounting, Boris Johnson is trying to look up beyond Covid to a bold take on what he believes is a new and improved Britain beyond Brexit.

Whitehall insiders stress that the strategy to turn the tide of Scottish independence is not with sharp-headed teams of advisers, who craft clever political whistles to deceive the SNP high command, but rather with shovel projects on the ground, so that voters can see the so-called ‘Union dividend’ for themselves.

This is what Alister Jack means when he talks about “a real devolution”; code to bypass Holyrood and engage with local organizations to build local projects for the local people.

It’s understandable that Nicola Sturgeon is raging, seeing this as a shameless takeover under the decentralization regulation. Because it is.

But, unashamedly, the British government’s argument is that 1) the SNP, despite its rhetoric, does not believe in decentralization, that is, power sharing, because it wants to have it all in an independent Scotland and 2) he used decentralized settlement not to improve the lives of Scots, but simply to promote independence.

This week the mother of all excavator projects in the ground has come to light with the UK government announcing that a multibillion dollar plan for a bridge or tunnel crossing the Irish Sea will be investigated by two big boys civil engineering experts.

Some may be surprised that a “fixed link” project across the Irish Sea is not new.

As early as 1800, when the Act of Union between Great Britain and Ireland was born, William Pitt, the Prime Minister, had the idea of ​​building a bridge between Holyhead and Dublin to cement the new relationship, literally.

A century later, architects were enthusiastically developing grand designs not for a bridge but for an underwater tunnel in the North Channel between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In 1897, when a Conservative Commons member inquired about the project, Arthur Balfour, the first Lord of the Treasury, said curtly to his colleague: “The financial aspects … are not of a very promising character.”

Yet the dream persisted.

MPs throughout the 20th century continued to discuss the possibility of a tunnel across the Irish Sea.

While the Dublin government insisted it would not be economically viable, the idea was revived by Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland, who even did a feasibility study in a tunnel or bridge. a precondition for their support for the UK government in the event of a suspension of parliament in Northern Ireland. the 2015 general election. Luckily perhaps for David Cameron, the Conservatives won a majority.

But it was when the idea was resurrected by an academic three years later that Boris’ imagination suddenly took flight and he insisted that a bridge would create a “Celtic power station” powered by the increase in water trade.

By the time he became Prime Minister in the summer of 2019, Mr Johnson was strongly committed to exploring the idea of ​​fixed link, hence this week’s framing plan in the Union Connectivity Review.

However, of the two options, a road bridge seems the more unlikely.

As one engineering expert pointed out, maintaining a 28 million long bridge would be an even bigger task than building it. The costs would be “breathtaking”, he warned.

And to put the project in context, a Celtic crossing of this stature would make it the second longest road bridge in the world after the Bang Na highway in Bangkok. It cost £ 720million in 2000.

So, a tunnel then?

This project would be comparable in length to the Eurotunnel, but it was pointed out that it would have to be diverted to avoid the Beaufort dyke, a trench 1000 feet deep, which is loaded with more than 1 m of tons of ammunition dumped since the days of World War II.

The Eurotunnel cost £ 4.7 billion to build; a new version would cost at least three times more than today. Thus, a Union Tunnel would be one of the largest infrastructure projects ever built in the UK. From the Prime Minister’s point of view, this would solidify the ‘wonderful Union’ and be part of his legacy alongside Brexit.

But will Britain, and most notably Scotland, embrace the Unionist vision of a strategic transport network with better road, rail, air and sea links, making the UK a simpler place to be? move.

The Scottish Secretary on Wednesday said the Scottish Government was ‘pathetic’ for not participating in the connectivity review because its title contained the dreaded word ‘Union’ while Michael Matheson, the Scottish Government’s Transport Secretary , blew that transport was a decentralized issue, dismissing the idea of ​​the fixed link as Boris’ “vanity project”.

While some people will admire the PM for its Panglossian outlook, others will think the idea of ​​a Union Tunnel will simply go the same way as those much-loved fancy flights: the Boris Island airport hub; the garden bridge over the Thames and the grand pont à la belle France.

All of them were quietly tucked away in a drawer far away in Whitehall under B for the freaks.