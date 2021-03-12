“PM Modi under pressure from Ambani, Adani; Repeal laws that are not in his hands ”: BKU chief

Jalandhar: Union Bharatiya Kisan (Ekta Ugrahan) President Joginder Singh Ugrahan said on Friday March 12 that the repeal of the three controversial agricultural laws was not in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it was under ” acute pressure ”from industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Ugrahan said it was not a flashy claim, but was revealed by Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during the last meeting between the Center and farmers’ unions on January 15.

Addressing a rally at the Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Maha Rally ‘at Muthada Kalan Village in Jalandhar District, the President of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) said, “You will be surprised to know that Tomar said if he [Modi] accepted our request to repeal the three laws, then the next day Ambani and Adani would come.

The industrialists’ method would be different, Ugrahan said.

Have you ever seen Ambani and Adani block roads and railroads? They will not come here on the roads. On the contrary, they will put pressure on you, ”he said.

The farmer chief said Tomar did not want to disclose this.

In fact, Tomar said this in error, as it was not in their policy to share this information with us. This proves that whatever happens Adani and Ambani are putting pressure on the government and that is why these three black laws were passed, he said. Loud slogans of “Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabaad“Followed.

Ugrahan said Prime Minister Modi, in his speeches, keeps emphasizing that no farmer would lose land under these three laws.

We agree that there is no such clause in the three agricultural laws, but there was also no mention of such a clause in the Green Revolution. Under the Green Revolution, it was nowhere mentioned that farmers would end up losing their land. No one protested against the Green Revolution when it was introduced. The government gave this sweet poison to farmers and we accepted it then. Today, the effects of this poison are visible to all, ”he said.

Ugrahan said the farm workers lost their jobs because of the machines and the farmers were deeply in debt and driven to suicide. “The crisis is such that in 2014 more than two Lakh farmers left farming in Punjab. Likewise, under these three black laws, farmers would be ruined beyond imagination, they would have no choice but to sell their land to big landowners and businesses, he added.

Ugrahan said it was for this reason that they decided to protest the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, over the promise of cancellation of the agricultural debt. The Punjab is heading for assembly elections in 2022 and we would hold the captain’s government accountable and demand after his ballot pledge, on the basis of which he came to power in 2017, he said.

Ugrahan had said earlier that the debate over farmers’ protests and human rights violations by the British parliament was a big victory for farmers. Whether it is the UK, US, Canada, Germany or Italy supporting us or organizing protests outside Indian embassies, it is a great support to our cause. From a national issue, the farmers ‘protest has become a global issue, he said, adding that the biggest achievement of the farmers’ protest is that they have received massive public support.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Ruldu Singh Mansa had said earlier that two world wars had already taken place, but now the wars were being fought on a different level.

It is good that the UK parliament or any other leader has stepped forward to support us, but that cannot be called a real victory. The real success would be the support of the people. They declare their support, but these leaders make sure that the people of their country or their state do not go out on the roads, ”he said.

Mansa also said the real unrest started after January 26, as people got serious about their cause. Previously it was a Mela, it’s now andolan in the real sense, he added.

Union activist Nodeep Kaur, who was present with activist Shiv Kumar, spoke at the meeting. The duo represent Mazdoor Kisan Sangathan, whom they formed in 2018 to fight for workers’ rights.

I was protesting against the new 2020 Labor Code Bill presented by the Modi government when I was arrested. During COVID-19, many workers lost their jobs, others were denied pending wages, and many ended up working with meager wages. We are both fighting for the cause of the workers and after joining the farmers’ protest in a broader way now, we will intensify our protests against the Labor Code, ”she said.

Shiv Kumar also said that although he was mercilessly beaten in detention, he was committed to the cause of the workers. I am the son of a farm worker and I know what difficulties we have faced. I don’t want anyone to face the miseries I have overcome, ”he said.