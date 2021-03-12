Row on the “ spy cameras ” in the voting booth





Khan’s supporters celebrated in front of parliament

A Pakistani Senate election was briefly interrupted after opposition politicians said they found “spy cameras” hidden in a voting booth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition coalition have exchanged blame through the cameras.

Senators elected a speaker to the upper house in a hotly contested and controversial vote.

The government’s preferred candidate, Sadiq Sanjrani, has been re-elected.

The election was widely seen as a test of Prime Minister Khan’s leadership.

In the chamber, senators chanted “shame” as opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani said the cameras were “against the constitution” and demanded an investigation.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, also of the PPP, posted on Twitter photos of the cameras he said he found, saying they were “right above the voting booth”.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain said the cameras were just part of the building’s CCTV security, but Information Minister Shibli Faraz pointed to the opposition, saying they were part of the building’s CCTV security. part of a “sinister” plan.

This is an example of spy camera, the camera can be installed in same nail head, detection of such cameras is impossible, in all likelihood, CCTV camera cable is misunderstood as spy camera pic.twitter .com / KPu8a2RCpA

Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 12, 2021

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the stand was removed and voting continued after a new one was installed.

How heated were the elections?

Sanjrani won another term as Senate President, defeating former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Billionaire Mirza Mohammad Afridi was elected vice-president.

Both men are supported by the PTI.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the confidence vote session in Parliament

The opposition now has a slim majority in the upper house, but political movements behind the scenes are common, reports the BBC’s Secunder Kermani.

This election to the Senate was particularly divisive.

Last week, the PTI accused the opposition of bribing some government parliamentarians to vote against Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh and to overthrow him. The opposition denied the allegation.

In response to the shock loss, Imran Khan held a confidence vote in parliament and vowed to step down if he loses.

Opposition politicians declined to participate, saying he would win regardless. In the end, the prime minister received votes from just over half of parliament.

Pakistan holds senatorial elections every three years for half of the members. Senators are elected for six years, while the chair and deputy each serve three years.

