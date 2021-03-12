President Jokowi is due to review the vaccination festival in Makassar.





Check once it’s a thousand participants Makassar (ANTARA) – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is due to review the implementation of the Coronavirus Disease Smart Vaccination (COVID-19) festival in Makassar, South Sulawesi. “By the way, the itinerary (agenda of the visit, editor’s note). The president of Toraja immediately stopped at the vaccination site, wanting to be close to Nipa-nipa,” the mayor of Makassar Moh said on Friday. Ramdhan Pomanto in Makassar. The original plan, he said, was for the Smart Vaccination Festival to be held in the city center, with two options in an open space, namely the Losari Beach pavilion or in the stalls of the Makassar Karebosi field. . However, it was nevertheless carried out for meteorological reasons. “So at first I wanted to go to Karebosi or the Losari Beach Pavilion, but there is a risk of rain,” said the man who is familiarly called Danny Pomanto. Regarding the certainty of reviewing Indonesia’s number one, he said he had prepared the closest locations of several places for the president’s visit to South Sulawesi. “I want to be close to Nipa-nipa (another journal diary, editor’s note). This means that the route is close to the airport. So I suggest (vaccination, editor’s note) the Dalton hotel. Because the location is pretty wide there, ”he mentioned. Read also: President: The Nusantara-Red and White vaccine must follow scientific principles The plan to use the Dalton Hotel on Jalan Perintis Kemerdekaan, he said, is indeed not far from Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport. In addition, it is always limited to one place offered for the Vaccination Festival. “Check, there’s a thousand participants. It’s pretty big there, take ‘social distancing’. I just saw the distance, 1.5×1.5 meters between the chairs,” he said. Asked whether information about the certainty of the president’s arrival in South Sulawesi was also included in the agenda of the Smart Vaccination Festival, Danny said it was almost certain as the security apparatus had contacted him regarding the President’s security procedures. “Previously, I was called after an authorities meeting to prepare it. I was also asked for a location tonight and the general manager came to discuss the location tonight,” he said. The Smart Vaccination Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday (13/3) as the start of one of the points of the Makassar Recover program, reducing the rate of transmission of COVID-19. Previously, the South Sulawesi Provincial Government had meetings on the agenda for President Jokowi’s visit to a number of locations in South Sulawesi on March 18, 2021. The President is due to visit Toraja and consider in the same time the Moncongloe regulatory pool, Maros Regency. The Nipa-nipa Regulation Pool was built by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR). This water storage pool is located between Gowa Regency, Maros Regency and Makassar City. In addition to observing the Nipa-nipa pool, the South Sulawesi provincial government has also included an additional agenda for the president to also inaugurate the toll road on Jalan Andi Pangeran Pettarani in the city of Makassar. Read also: President: The development of vaccines in the country must continue to be supported

Also Read: Governor hands South Sulawesi children’s book to Jokowi Reporter: Mr. Darwin Fatir

Editor: M. Hari Atmoko

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

