The current situation is the right time for Ayurveda to become popular in the world: Narendra Modi





Noting that people are realizing the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the current situation is the right time for her and traditional medicines to become even more popular in the world. Opening the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda can rightly be described as a holistic human science. “From plants to your plate, from issues of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense,” he said. The current situation presents the right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicine to become even more popular around the world, Modi said in a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are realizing the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, he noted, adding that the demand for his products has been steadily increasing. “Thanks to the popularity of Ayurveda, a strong opportunity awaits us and we must not lose it. Young people use a wide range of Ayurveda products. There is a growing awareness of integrating Ayurveda into the medical science founded on evidence, ”he said. Students from different countries come to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines and now is the perfect time to reflect on global well-being, he said, suggesting that a world summit could be organized there. topic. “On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has established Ayush National Mission. AYUSH National Mission has started to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost-effective AYUSH services.” , said the Prime Minister. He also pointed out that the World Health Organization also announced the establishment of the World Center for Traditional Medicine in India. Twenty-five countries participating in the World Ayurveda Festival is a great sign and shows growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, Modi said. He also called on academics to do more research on Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, and asked start-ups to focus specifically on Ayurveda products. Speaking about the potential of wellness tourism in India, he said that at the heart of wellness tourism is the principle of “treat disease, promote wellness”. The strongest pillar of wellness tourism is Ayurveda and traditional medicine, he said, calling on people all over the world to tap into India’s timeless culture to relax and heal. “Whether you want to heal your body or take a retreat for your spirit, come to India,” the Prime Minister said. He stressed the need to promote Ayurveda-related food products and food products that promote good health, and noted that the United Nations recently declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet, a motion of which India was the one of the authors. He appealed to continue to build on the country’s achievements in Ayurveda. “May Ayurveda be a force of attraction, which brings the world to our earth. May it also create prosperity for our young people,” he said.

