Politics
Politicians suspect three periods of President Jokowi’s speech
JAKARTA, AYOPURWAKARTA.COM – Gerindra party politician Arief Poyuono revealed a speech about the possible three presidential terms for Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, this was marked by the involvement of Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and President Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution in the 2020 regional leadership election (Pilkada).
“But if I look in that direction during the three periods, there is actually a speech there, the test on the water took place during the regional elections for parents-in-law and children, how all parties can they support their children and their in-laws, there are only two (parts) left as conditions, ”Arief said in an online discussion Thursday (11/3).
According to him, the opportunity for Jokowi to have a presidential term of three terms is very open. Because, according to him, almost all political parties are now under Jokowi.
“All of Jokowi’s tools are there to carry out, change in three terms. Both on his social networks, his social networks troops, his political parties are already in parliament,” he said.
However, according to him, he returned to Jokowi. Because he doubted that Jokowi could become president until 2024.
“I don’t know that Pak Jokowi’s government will last until 2024, I don’t know. When the cabinet was formed I first said who the female astrologer was, I said Indonesia had entered the dark age for two years, which means if it happened it meant that Jokowi wouldn’t arrive. 2024, if he does not understand his way in the darkness of the way we are facing today, that means that he will not arrive in 2024, ”he said.
Former party vice president Gerindra made the decision to change the presidential term to Jokowi. However, he believes Jokowi won’t agree with the speech.
“I’m absolutely sure Jokowi won’t want it for three terms. Because the two periods alone, he doesn’t necessarily pass successfully,” he explained.
“So in my opinion ultimately it depends on a Jokowi whether he really struggles for three terms or not because of all his tools, all the media Jokowi can do to change the term of the president who has been elected as president three times, ”he said.
At the end of 2019, Jokowi made his voice heard on the speech on adding a three-term presidential term. According to Jokowi, the speech came up because there were parties that wanted to bring him down to look for him.
However, he declined to elaborate on who the party wanted to delve into the presidential extension speech.
“If there are those who suggest it, there are three in my opinion. One wants to slap me, wants to find a face, to plunge it. That’s all,” Jokowi said in a conversation with the Palace media team at Merdeka Palace. , Jakarta, Monday (2/12).
Jokowi said amendments to the 1945 Constitution were only necessary for matters of state leadership. However, the current discourse is exactly the opposite.
“Listen, from the start, I told you, I’m a product of direct elections, so when there was a wish for an amendment, what would my response be? Could it not be that The amendment is limited only to questions of state leadership Now the reality is, right? ”he explained.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]