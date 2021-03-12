Politicians suspect three periods of President Jokowi’s speech

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Instagram / @ jokowi)



JAKARTA, AYOPURWAKARTA.COM – Gerindra party politician Arief Poyuono revealed a speech about the possible three presidential terms for Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, this was marked by the involvement of Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and President Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution in the 2020 regional leadership election (Pilkada).

“But if I look in that direction during the three periods, there is actually a speech there, the test on the water took place during the regional elections for parents-in-law and children, how all parties can they support their children and their in-laws, there are only two (parts) left as conditions, ”Arief said in an online discussion Thursday (11/3).

According to him, the opportunity for Jokowi to have a presidential term of three terms is very open. Because, according to him, almost all political parties are now under Jokowi.

“All of Jokowi’s tools are there to carry out, change in three terms. Both on his social networks, his social networks troops, his political parties are already in parliament,” he said.

However, according to him, he returned to Jokowi. Because he doubted that Jokowi could become president until 2024.

“I don’t know that Pak Jokowi’s government will last until 2024, I don’t know. When the cabinet was formed I first said who the female astrologer was, I said Indonesia had entered the dark age for two years, which means if it happened it meant that Jokowi wouldn’t arrive. 2024, if he does not understand his way in the darkness of the way we are facing today, that means that he will not arrive in 2024, ”he said.

Former party vice president Gerindra made the decision to change the presidential term to Jokowi. However, he believes Jokowi won’t agree with the speech.

“I’m absolutely sure Jokowi won’t want it for three terms. Because the two periods alone, he doesn’t necessarily pass successfully,” he explained.

“So in my opinion ultimately it depends on a Jokowi whether he really struggles for three terms or not because of all his tools, all the media Jokowi can do to change the term of the president who has been elected as president three times, ”he said.

At the end of 2019, Jokowi made his voice heard on the speech on adding a three-term presidential term. According to Jokowi, the speech came up because there were parties that wanted to bring him down to look for him.

However, he declined to elaborate on who the party wanted to delve into the presidential extension speech.

“If there are those who suggest it, there are three in my opinion. One wants to slap me, wants to find a face, to plunge it. That’s all,” Jokowi said in a conversation with the Palace media team at Merdeka Palace. , Jakarta, Monday (2/12).

Jokowi said amendments to the 1945 Constitution were only necessary for matters of state leadership. However, the current discourse is exactly the opposite.

“Listen, from the start, I told you, I’m a product of direct elections, so when there was a wish for an amendment, what would my response be? Could it not be that The amendment is limited only to questions of state leadership Now the reality is, right? ”he explained.