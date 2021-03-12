Boris Johnson could face backbench MPs over coal mine | Cumbria

Boris Johnson is on a potential collision course with backbench MPs and local Tory leaders amid a furious Tory response to the decision to halt plans to create a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria .

While environmental groups hailed the decision to call the government’s request for review as long overdue, and Labor called for a longer-term plan for green jobs in the region, many Tories are dismayed by the uncertainty surrounding a project that its supporters say is creating 500 jobs and supporting 2,000 more in supply chains.

Mark Jenkinson, MP for Workington in Cumbria, one of the many traditionally Labor seats to change hands in the 2019 general election, said the anger over the planned mine near Whitehaven could not be underestimated. This represents a complete reversal of the position taken just eight weeks ago and a capitulation to climate alarmists, he said in a statement.

Mike Starkie, the Conservative mayor of Copeland in Cumbria, said the emphasis had not been placed on the mine being intended to produce coking coal for the steel industry. I was going to need steel to move the green agenda forward if you want to build wind farms, nuclear power plants, they all need steel, he told the BBC. And the demand for coking coal will be there until 2050.

In contrast, environmental groups said the decision of Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick to take responsibility for the project away from the local authority was obvious, particularly before Glasgow hosted the Cop26 pivotal climate conference in November.

An artists’ impression of the proposed deep coal mine in western Cumbria near Whitehaven Photograph: West Cumbria Mining Company

A new coal mine in Cumbria would destroy the credibility of the UK government ahead of the summit, said Tony Bosworth, Friends of the Earth climate activist.

International pressure on the government over the mine was increased earlier this week when John Kerry, the former U.S. Secretary of State who is now the county envoy for climate change, took advantage of a visit to London to congratulate the UK on phasing out the use of coal.

Officials declined to say why Jenrick intervened, having refused to do so previously, citing that the appeal of the planning request was a quasi-judicial process. A source from the Communities Department said Jenricks’ decision was largely based on the need to consider new recommendations from the climate change committee, which advises the UK government, and that Cumbria County Council had not been able to make a clear decision regarding the project.

There will now be an investigation by the Planning Inspectorate, with Cumbria County Council asked to provide information on how the mine would be compatible with the challenge of climate change, flooding and coastal change.

The political ramifications remain heavy for Johnson, not least because the local MP for the proposed mine, Trudy Harrison, is his parliamentary private secretary, a role in which MPs act as an unpaid assistant and responsible for the back-end liaison. -ban for ministers.

The Northern Research Group (NRG), a powerful lobby of around 50 backbench conservatives, has yet to comment on Jenrick’s decision, but is a staunch supporter of the mine. In February, dozens of NRG MPs, alongside local Tories, condemned Labor opposition to the plan.

Shadow Labor Affairs Secretary Ed Miliband argued on Friday that the mine would not create secure jobs and that the government was peddling bogus solutions for the steel industry. Instead, he said, ministers should invest in efforts to help the steel industry decarbonize, creating long-term jobs.

The sentiment was not shared across the Labor Party. Emma Williamson, Labor adviser for Kells and Sandwith in Whitehaven, said she was absolutely upset by the decision and what it would mean for jobs and investments. I’m really worried this is the end of the road to the mine, she said. I’m worried because my community needs these jobs and investments, especially after the year we’ve had around Covid.

Williamson said his community was fully behind the mine, not only for the prospect of investments and training, but also for the sense of community it can bring and the opportunities for young people. She said: I work very closely with a local group of former miners, and they often relayed such fond memories of the camaraderie the mine has brought to our community. It not only brought jobs and investment, but also brought together family and community spirit. That’s why we’re so supportive of it, and we really need that lift.

But Marianne Birkby, founder of Radiation Free Lakeland, which opposes the mine in part due to its proximity to the Sellafield nuclear waste site, said Jenricks’ decision was great news. Arguably the biggest and most visceral threat to this mine is that it is close to Sellafield and that the mine would be directly beneath decades of radioactive waste, she said.

Gerard Richardson, owner of a local business, said he found the decision ridiculously frustrating. This is an area in dire need of investment. It was a rare genuine investment in Western Cumbria and could have been the starting point for much more. It is really true that the majority of activists come from outside London.