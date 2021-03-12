European human rights body calls for ‘immediate’ release of Erdogan critics, World News





The highest European human rights body on Friday demanded the immediate release of two opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, claiming that Ankara violated the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which ordered their release. The ECHR, which is part of the Council of Europe, had, in separate decisions, called on Turkey to release the imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala and pro-Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas. Considering the two cases, the committee of ministers of the Council of Europe declared that Turkey was violating the decisions of the ECHR by not releasing the two men. Supporters say Demirtas and Kavala are being punished for daring to oppose Erdogan, although Ankara insists the Turkish judiciary is independent. Read also | Erdogan unveils ‘human rights action plan’ to protect freedom of expression in Turkey In Kavala’s case, the committee called for his immediate release and said it would send a letter to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu “expressing the Committee’s deep concern over the applicant’s continued detention”. He said his situation and the violation of the ECHR decision “reveal pervasive problems regarding the independence and impartiality of the Turkish judiciary”. For Demirtas, a charismatic Kurdish politician who opposed Erdogan in the 2014 and 2018 presidential elections, the committee said his continued detention would result in a prolongation of the violation of the applicant’s rights as well as a violation of the obligation of the respondent State to respect the judgment of the Court “. “He therefore urged the authorities to ensure the applicant’s immediate release.” Amnesty International’s European Director, Nils Muiznieks, welcomed the committee’s close monitoring of the situation and said their detention “mocked” a human rights action plan announced last week by Erdogan . “Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas have been arbitrarily and unfairly deprived of their liberty for years, despite binding court rulings to release them. “This action plan and Turkey’s generic platitudes cannot hide the reality (that in Turkey) freedom of expression is ruthlessly punished,” he said. Demirtas was convicted of disseminating terrorist propaganda in 2018 and faces further charges that could sentence him to 142 years in prison. The ECHR ruled in December that the Turkish authorities had violated Demirtas’ right to freedom of expression and called his imprisonment “a cover for a later political purpose”. The next hearing in Kavala’s trial is scheduled for May 21. He faces life imprisonment if convicted of seeking to overthrow the state during the 2013 protests and the failed 2016 coup attempt, which he denies. Demirtas has been imprisoned since November 2016 and Kavala since October 2017.

