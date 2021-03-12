Narendra Modi calls Quad a force for global good and other big news





A look at the headlines right now: United by democratic values, Prime Minister Modi said at the first Quad summit with the United States, Japan and Australia: US President Joe Biden, in his opening speech, said the Quad would be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Mamata Banerjee left hospital two days after alleged attack in Nandigram: Meanwhile, a six-member congressional delegation from Trinamool submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission and reiterated allegations that the party leader had been targeted as part of a deep-rooted plot. Maharashtra records 15,817 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily number this year for the third day in a row: The Pune District Administration announced new restrictions to control the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Retail inflation in February stands at 5.03% due to high food and fuel prices; industrial production becomes negative: Inflation rose for the first time after falling for three consecutive months since November. At 1.18 trillion rupees, Gautam Adanis’ wealth increased the most in the world in 2021: Adani is currently the 26th richest person in the world, with a net worth of Rs 36.39 lakh crore. Poet Arundhathi Subramaniam among the 20 winners of the 2020 Sahitya Akademi Prize: The others who received the prize in poetry are Harish Meenakshi (Gujarati), Anamika (Hindi), RS Bhaskar (Konkani), Irungbam Deven (Manipuri), Rupchand Hansda (Santali) and Nikhileswar (Telugu). Eleven ministers are sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat expands cabinet: With the swearing-in of the new ministers, 11 of the 12 ministerial positions were filled. The only vacant seat was the one occupied by Prakash Pant who died in June 2019. SC stops Goa and says states cannot appoint government officials to the post of election commissioner: The court was hearing a case in which the Goan government had appointed its legal secretary to the post of state election commissioner. Kamal Haasan in the contest of the southern seat of Coimbatore in the polls of Tamil Nadu: The head of the DMK, Deputy Stalin, will fight from Kolathur, while his son Udhayanidhi Stalin will make his electoral debut from the headquarters of Chepauk-Triplicane. SC asks the Centers for a response on a plea challenging the 1991 law imposing the 1947 status quo on religious places:In his plea, BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay argued that the law created an arbitrary and irrational retrospective deadline of August 15, 1947.

