Joe Biden’s first prime-time speech overtakes Donald Trump in early digits – Deadline





UPDATE, 11:31 AM: Joe Biden may not be a favorite with Fox News viewers, but fans of the cable reporter owned by Rupert Murdoch certainly listened to the President’s first prime-time speech last night.

Just over 4 million people watched Biden’s 20-minute 8 p.m. ET speech on FNC last night, according to Nielsen. While that doesn’t exceed the ABC’s 6.24 million for the biggest POTUS on Thursday, Fox leads the pack among cable media – at least in terms of total audience.

CNN was third with 2.7 million viewers, but first in the 25 to 54-year-old adult news demo with 667,000 streams. FNC had a demo draw of 613.00 and MSNBC took home 395,000. However, in terms of overall audience, the progressive trending outlet owned by Comncast took home the money with $ 3 million. viewers.

When you add the cable reporters to the run the Big got for Biden’s speech, the total is $ 28 million. That’s just a hair more than what Donald Trump harvested in his first prime-time presidential speech in August 2017. However, add Univision, and that result rises to 29.3 million, a nice victory for the 46th POTUS on its explosive predecessor.

And in politics, as in life, a victory is always a victory.

PREVIOUS 8:48 AM: “Finding light in the dark is a very American thing to do,” President Joe Biden said Thursday evening in his first prime-time presidential address. “In fact, it’s perhaps the most American thing we do,” added the 46th POTUS on the first anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown that hit the country.

Commemorating the nearly 530,000 Americans dead and the widespread economic devastation that dominated last year and condemning the assaults on Asian Americans, Biden’s speech of just over 20 minutes in the East Room of the House Blanche stepped in just hours after signing the US $ 1.9 trillion. Rescue Act in law. Prepared as the opening salvo of a political speech from coast to coast to further sell the already popular initiative to the public, Biden’s remarks at 8 p.m. ET were covered live on all four broadcast networks. and Univision, as well as on all cable and online journalists.

The result may have disrupted the prime-time show a bit, but the well-received speech appears to have been a hit with viewers, at least in the early numbers.

On ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, the Presidential Address to the Nation drew an audience of 18.2 million fast affiliates. When you add Univision numbers, that number of views rises to almost 20 million.

Or in other words – and it will sting a certain resident of Mar-a-Lago – it’s better than Donald Trump’s first prime-time presidential speech on August 21, 2017. This speech on the ongoing war in Afghanistan drew less than 18 million people to the Big 4 with NBC recording 6.2 million viewers as the address’s most-watched network. Trump’s numbers jumped to around 28 million when companies like Fox News Channel, CNN, and MSNBC were later factored in.

We’ll update with this data for Biden’s speech as it arrives later.

At present, ABC is the winner of the audience derby with 6.24 million viewers. With 6.2 million viewers, CBS comes in second, followed by NBC, Fox and Univision.

Among adults aged 18-49, POTUS ‘speech gave Disney-owned network and its ViacomCBS-owned rival a 0.8 rating, while Murdoch-owned NBC and Fox scored 0.5. each. Univision was just behind with a 0.4 in the prime-time demo.

Biden may have beaten Trump in their respective first presidential address to the nation. However, when it comes to the coronavirus talk, the 46th POTUS was behind the 45th POTUS.

Arriving on the dramatic day the World Health Organization officially declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, Tom Hanks announced he had the virus and the NBA closed its season, the former Celebrity Apprentice host on March 11. 2020 error-ridden and xenophobic 15- Minute 9 PM ET speech attracted just over 22 million viewers to the Big 4. A number that increased when CNN, FNC and MSNBC numbers were added by the after.

Again, in Covid’s speeches to Covid during a difficult year, we will update Biden’s results when more information comes in.

