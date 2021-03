China news: Xi Jinping “threatens and undermines” China’s future | World | News

In recent months, most of Beijing’s neighbors – including India and Taiwan – have united with Australia and the United States in an effort to contain and counter China’s dominance. Now, former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind has said President Xi is not heeding the warnings.

Sir Malcolm said the Communist leader is a “poor strategist” who is doing “deep damage” to China’s interests. He said, “Xi is strong enough to ensure that he can make short-term gains by exerting weight on China. “But he is a poor strategist who deeply damages China’s long-term interests.” Sir Malcolm added: “Many in China, including in the Communist Party, and perhaps some in the Politburo, must be wondering what is so smart about uniting all of China’s Asian neighbors – from Tokyo to l ‘Southeast Asia to Delhi – US and Australia, to work and plan together to contain the People’s Republic? “

He went on to say how Deng Xiaoping, who ruled China 40 years ago, warned his successors not to “shed their weight and intimidate their neighbors.” But Sir Malcolm said Xi was “ignoring this advice” as Beijing continued to assert dominance in the South China Sea and ongoing border disputes with India. He wrote in the Telegraph: “Xi ignores this advice. In doing so, he threatens and undermines the future of his own country. “He may also be undermining himself. READ MORE: Sino-US war reportedly fought at sea and LAND says general

It marked the first bloody altercation in 45 years with the deaths of around 35 Chinese soldiers and 20 Indian soldiers. During the altercation, the two sides agreed to disarm in order to deal with the clash at the border, but tensions mounted and a physical altercation erupted. All the casualties were due to the use of batons, knives and falls from the steep earth. President Xi also sounded the alarm last month after sending Chinese ships armed with ‘cannons’ into Japanese waters, just hours after a new poll revealed growing fear in the UK of the threat. posed by Beijing.

Beijing sent two ships to the East China Sea near the Senkaku Islands in an attempt to assert dominance and territorial claims. The disputed islands have been claimed by China and Japan over the years. Beijing has also increased its military presence in the South China Sea. In January, a total of 15 Chinese planes, including 12 fighter jets, entered the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled island of Pratas in the South China Sea.

Following Beijing’s activity, the US State Department urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan. State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We urged Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan. “We will continue to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defense capability.”







