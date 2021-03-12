Minorities committed to making Pakistan stronger: not applicable





The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said on Friday that religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights in the country and that the government is making efforts to raise the challenges facing marginalized groups.

Addressing an Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference at Praying Hands Cathedral Church hosted by the Bishop of Raiwind Diocese, Dr Azad Marshall, Ashrafi said that no person or group would be allowed to impose his beliefs to a minority group.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the complaints about the forced conversion of minority girls and the abuse of blasphemy laws and the government is making sincere efforts to address these issues through effective legislation,” did he declare.

He added that minorities have full freedom to perform their religious rituals. “Islam gives a message of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood,” he said.

Ashrafi said that the country’s foreign policy was completely independent and that the National Plan of Action against Terrorism and Extremism was implemented in letter and in spirit. “Operation Raddul Fasaad was a success thanks to the joint struggle of the Pakistani nation and the Pakistani army. We salute the martyrs and Ghazis of Operation Raddul Fasaad, ”he said.

Addressing the subject, Bishop Marshall, who is also president of the National Council of Churches of Pakistan, urged the government to ensure the integration of religious minorities into the national mainstream.

“Christians have always played a constructive role in the development and solidarity of Pakistan. We love our country and are always listening to our army to defend our homeland against all enemies, foreign and national, ”he said.

Marshall said while it was heartwarming to see minorities being included in the mainstream, there was still much to be done at the government level to ensure equal rights and protection from extremist elements.

“The forced conversion and marriage of minority girls and the blatant misuse of blasphemy laws are some of the major issues facing religious minorities, especially Christians and Hindus. We urge the government to pass effective legislation in this regard and to form a high-level group made up of representatives of religious and political leaders to address these concerns, ”he said.

The church leader said Christians are a patriotic community and will continue to project Pakistan’s national interests in all international forums. “We have expressed our concern at the atrocities committed against innocent Indian Christians and Kashmiri Muslims by the fascist Modi regime in India and demand that the world community take note of the gross human rights violations committed in our country. neighbor, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos