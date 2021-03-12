Civilian plaintiffs can get more from Trump in discovery than criminal prosecutors can





Civil cases are obviously different from criminal cases: they ask for damages; nobody goes to jail; and the plaintiffs establish their claims on a preponderance of evidence and not on guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. But civil matters also differ in another way. They have a vast preliminary discovery. Nothing in a criminal case or indictment, for that matter, compares to civil discovery, the process of gathering evidence from the depositions of parties and witnesses, requests for documents and written questions answered. under oath. Discovery is more regulated in criminal cases; this primarily involves the prosecution sharing with the defense the evidence it will use at trial, as well as exculpatory evidence. Civilian discovery, in short, can lead to the mother lode.

Trump is accused in at least 10 civil cases, including his nieces. A calculation awaits whoever will require his personal participation in cases where he does not have Fifth Amendment privilege to assert, and it is likely to be faster and more direct than any penal calculation.

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-California) has chosen this path. He filed a lawsuit this month against Trump in District of Columbia federal court under the Ku Klux Klan Act, which allows damages against anyone conspiring to prevent by force, intimidation or threat a official to perform his duties. His lawsuit alleges that Trump, his son Don Jr., attorney Rudy Giuliani and Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) Were involved in a conspiracy to interfere with the performance of congressional duties. He alleges that the four baseless allegations of electoral fraud spread and stirred up the crowd that finally stormed the Capitol on January 6. The lawsuit also claims that the defendants were negligent and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

Once a civil case survives a motion to dismiss (a first step that tests whether the allegations are legally prosecutable), discovery begins in earnest with collecting the kind of evidence that Trump has vigorously guarded throughout his career. presidency, hiding behind overly broad claims of executive privilege. or simply by refusing to provide it. A private citizen who is a party to a civil action must comply. Parties cannot refuse to be filed. They can’t dodge questions they don’t want to answer. The deposit procedure requires a response. It is not uncommon for a judge, in a case with a reluctant depositor, to require a deposition to be filed at the courthouse so that answers can be imposed if necessary. The parties can object to the questions, but only as a subsequent challenge to their admissibility. An answer that turns out to be false can lead to charges of perjury.

While discovery often takes place under a protective order, that doesn’t mean the information remains secret forever. Much of it tends to become public when parties table and argue motions. While certain information (relating to national security or something very personal, for example) can remain protected, a heavy burden is placed on litigants who seek to keep information in public view. A judge in a pending civil case against the Trump Corporation in the Southern District of New York has passed rules for his courtroom stating that the public has the right to access court documents and requiring a motion to seal everything document is presented publicly. The party who wants to hide documents has the burden of persuading the court that they should be kept confidential.

The discovery can transcend the civil framework and be useful in a criminal case. The Swalwell lawsuit and the one brought by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Also invoking the KKK law, parallel the criminal investigation into the Capitol uprising. This could cause people who believe they have been exposed to the crime around the insurgency, including those accused in civil cases, to invoke Fifth Amendment law against self-incrimination to avoid being impeached. To do so would be revealing, Trump expressed the famous point of view that only the culprits take the fifth. But mere witnesses to the events surrounding January 6, devoid of Fifth Amendment privilege, would have to submit to depositions, which could fuel the criminal investigation.

Civil cases are often delayed to allow criminal cases to proceed. This is one way we might find out if the Justice Department, which does not appear to currently have an open investigation into Trump or his entourage, is considering pursuing a criminal case. But evidence of criminal conduct uncovered in civil cases can usually be shared with prosecutors. In a recent case in Washington state, for example, civilian attorneys sued a number of defendants, including auditor Troy Kelley, over backdoor mortgage charges that were never reimbursed to borrowers. In the civil case, they developed evidence of possible criminal behavior, which they shared with the American lawyer in Seattle. Kelley was convicted in a federal trial.

While a criminal investigation could delay proceedings in the Swalwell and Thompson cases, that possibility does not exist in the purely civil cases against Trump. The most advanced is Doe vs. Trump Corporation, a class action lawsuit brought by four anonymous plaintiffs against Trump and his children Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, essentially alleging that they fraudulently persuaded people to buy into what they presented. like business opportunities, which would have worked more like multi-level marketing programs. The case was argued in the United States Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in January after the Trumps made a belated effort to send the case to arbitration. A district judge ruled that they had acted in bad faith and that no arbitration agreement applied. If, as seems likely, the 2nd Circuit confirms and returns the case to the District Court, the Trumps will be out of luck and the discovery will begin.

Donald Trump is also accused in two separate cases brought by women who say they defamed them after accusing him of rape or sexual assault. The Summer Zervoss case is awaiting the outcome of an appeal to the highest court in New York State. E. Jean Carroll sued Trump after accusing her of fabricating a rape complaint. This case is on appeal in Circuit 2, with Trump claiming immunity because his comments were made in the course of his official duties as president. It’s hard to see how this applies to ridiculing a woman over an alleged rape that took place decades ago; the Justice Department should turn the tide and end former Attorney General William P. Barrs’ position that the DOJ should defend Trump in this case. It seems very likely that Circuit 2 will send the case back to the court of first instance, where the discovery can begin. The case is simple in scope. The depositions of only witnesses Trump, Carroll and two friends with whom she shared details of the alleged rape at the same time could be taken quickly. Carroll is also looking for a DNA sample from Trump to see if it matches that of the dress she was wearing at the time of the alleged rape. The case could be tried quickly. And in any dispositive motion brought forward to dismiss the case, there would likely be briefings and public debates. Evidence presented by both sides would be revealed in a case that involves whether the former president raped Carroll.

In her lawsuit, Trump’s niece Mary claims to have learned from a New York Times report that her inheritance from her father, which her uncle had handled with other family members since she was 16, had been fraudulently manipulated. His complaint alleges that all in all, they stole tens of millions of dollars or more from him. This case, which is more recently closed and moving more slowly than other civil cases, confronts Trump with the possibility of a full investigation into the family’s finances, which he described as a red line during the Mueller investigation and always sought to avoid.

Trump, at some point, will undoubtedly characterize civil affairs as a new kind of witch hunt, brought on by so many, often women, for so many alleged wrongs. He has the ability to challenge the legal sufficiency of each case, meaning that a judge would decide whether there is a sufficient basis to prosecute. So far, most of these cases are well past the point where Trump can characterize them as harassment. He will have to defend them on the merits.

It is not certain that Trump will ever be charged, but any criminal proceedings would be lengthy and involve years of appeals. Civil lawsuits offer another avenue for learning the truth and arriving at a measure of liability. I remember that the Ku Klux Klan was broken in Alabama not by criminal prosecution but by a civil lawsuit that led to its bankruptcy.

Twitter: @JoyceWhiteVance

