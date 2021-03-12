‘Long live Xi Jinping’ could backfire on China

China’s widespread propaganda, the continued persecution of minorities, and the return to personality cult are an echo of Maos’ reign. Advances in technology allow for mass surveillance and extreme censorship, which has resulted in a dystopian police state where blind allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and leader Xi Jinping is demanded and enforced. This is particularly prevalent among ethnic and religious minorities, whose religious and cultural identities are seen as obstacles to loyalty to the state.

Religious statues have been destroyed, temples are required to feature portraits of Xi in order to avoid demolition, and Catholic priests are chosen by the state and must incorporate Xi’s ideologies called Thought Xi Jinping in their sermons. In some provinces, the state has even gone so far as to mobilize anti-poverty subsidies in exchange for villagers replacing representations of Jesus, the Virgin Mary or Buddhist deities in their own homes with portraits of Xi. Of course, the extent of religious subjugation depends primarily on the perceived threat states have of separatism, which means that Tibetans and Uyghurs are viewed with even greater contempt and are left to suffer by more coercive and aggressive methods.

March 10 commemorated the slaughter of thousands of Tibetans, reminding us of the current struggle of the Tibetans. On that day in 1959, 300,000 Tibetans surrounded Norbulingka Palace in Lhasa to protest against the Chinese occupation. Tensions have simmered since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invaded Tibet in 1950, which led the Tibetan government to sign, under duress, Maos 17 point agreement declaring Chinese sovereignty over Tibet. In return, the agreement aimed to safeguard the autonomy of the Tibetans, religious freedom and ensure the authority of the Dalai Lama; however, Mao quickly reneged on these promises.

Tibetans living outside the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) were particularly persecuted, monasteries were desecrated and thousands of Tibetan monks and nuns were sent to labor camps. Finally, a rumor that the PLA was plotting to arrest and kidnap the 14th Dalai Lama sparked the revolt. There followed a rapid and brutal repression which crushed the revolt in a few days and resulted in the deaths of 87,000 Tibetans. The Dalai Lama was forced to flee the region and set up a government in exile in India.

Sixty-two years later, Tibetans are still treated as second-class citizens and can be arbitrarily detained for indefinite periods on suspicion of separatism. Many Tibetans are denied passports and have to apply for official permission to leave their village or town. The CCP is trying to undermine and suppress their culture and religion. They regard the Tibetan language as a vessel of separatism, have ordered the destruction of Tibetan Buddhist prayer flags and the monasteries are restricted by the authorities. In 1995, the Chinese government kidnapped the 11th Panchen Lama, the second most important figure after the Dalai Lama, when he was only 6 years old to replace him with a CCP loyalist.

Monks must complete an application for reincarnation which must be approved by several government agencies. The CCP uses this law to justify their interference by choosing the reincarnation of the 15th Dalai Lama. Tibetan persecution intensified during Xis’ reign, and by 2020, more than half a million Tibetans, mostly farmers, were sent to labor camps to reduce laziness.

In Xinjiang, the state has adopted a similar degrading attitude in its relentless quest for homogeneity. In fact, the Party secretary of Xinjiang is Chen Quanguo, the former party secretary of the TAR, who was transferred due to his success in containing the separatist threat. Under his watchful eye, Xinjiang has been the subject of a vigorous Sinicization campaign, families have been separated and more than 1.5 million Uyghurs have been arbitrarily detained and sent to re-education camps. Inmates are tortured, coerced into giving up their identity and religion, brainwashed to pledge allegiance to the state, and forced to chant Long Live Xi Jinping!

From a moral point of view, the response of states is odious and constitutes a flagrant violation of basic human rights. From a strategic point of view, China’s open contempt and degrading methods have caused minorities to cling fervently to their cultural identity. The CCP’s Orwellian strategy turns harmless individuals and communities into resentful adversaries.

Kelly Alkhouli is political consultant and director of international relations at the Center for Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA).