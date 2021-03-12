Can Boris Johnson match that he needs to change the habits of a lifetime?

It was exactly a year ago that Boris Johnson seemed to finally be getting serious. After a life as a clown prince of British politics, he appeared at a press conference in Downing Street to make the darkest announcement in his history: many Britons were going to die of this new coronavirus.

“I have to put myself at the same level as you, at the level of the British public, many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time,” he said. told us all hacks gathered for the occasion. The grim fatalism, the deadly scientific inevitability of an uncontrollable virus, was palpable to everyone in the room and to the millions of people watching television.

Yet looking back now, the most striking thing about this briefing was how Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance were probably as much in the dark as the Prime Minister on exactly how to respond. They talked about their strategy of ‘delaying’ the incoming Covid wave, how closing schools risked harming the NHS (given how reliant its staff were on childcare), how mass rallies were not the threat many assumed.

Importantly, scientists warned that if politicians imposed severe restrictions too soon, there was a real risk that the public would “get very tired.” Referring to a chart of the projected wave, Johnson told us, “The most dangerous time is not now, but in a few weeks.” He was referring to the cases and the projected deaths, but he didn’t feel that the most dangerous time was actually at this time. As he joked about “the sombrero crash,” the virus had already started its dark march towards death.

It took another 11 days before a full lockdown was imposed. People like Professor Neil Ferguson have since admitted that he and other advisers were wrong and that the lockdown should have been in place at least a week earlier, potentially saving tens of thousands of lives. It is even claimed that Dominic Cummings strongly advocated for a lockdown earlier.

One person who certainly made his voice heard in the days leading up to the “level with you” press conference was Rory Stewart. He cited his experience with Ebola and said ministers should act “much more aggressively” to close schools and ban even medium-sized gatherings. Unlike many of us who accompanied the science advisers, he was prepared to question their assumptions.

At the time, I even said that Stewart’s call to arms sounded like a “populist guts,” a politician keen to draw attention to his mayoral campaign with what appeared to be an instinctive crackdown. It seemed such a different thing than Rory to do. I’ve since admitted to Stewart how wrong I was and how right he was, but he fully deserves an apology. Acting hard and fast was the right choice.

In fact, Stewart’s lockdown call was not populism (especially given the economic and social risk of being wrong), it was rather a challenge to accepted wisdom. We saw a similar big judgment when Tony Blair demanded a first-dose policy for vaccines (with scientific advice on dosing mixed at the time) to double their roll-out, a policy adopted shortly after by Johnson.

In a recent speech at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) annual conference, Stewart pointed out that the reason populists like Trump and Johnson sometimes didn’t understand what Covid needed was because they governed like activists. Their ‘Get Brexit Done’ or ‘Make American Great Again’ slogans “don’t prepare them for complicated eight-hour conversations about transmission rates and contagion,” he said.

As it happens, it now appears that the Prime Minister has indeed learned some of those lessons, including being incredibly cautious about breaking out of lockdown this time around. Yet over the past year and even now, on issues ranging from free school meals to a definitive ban on gay conversion therapy, he has struggled to ignore his lastminute.com approach to decision-making.

Whether it’s the urgent need to reform social protection or put in place a comprehensive and cohesive climate emergency strategy (the Cumbria coal mine is one example), it is too often felt that Johnson is leading # 10 as he ran The Spectator, relishing a sense of “creative” chaos while at its core.

This Sunday, TimesRadio’s G&T show has a fascinating interview with Charles Moore, Johnson’s former editor-in-chief on the Telegraph. Moore praises the Prime Minister’s genius for deceiving people and sees his ego as an asset. But he adds this revealing verdict: “I am also very critical, because I think a lot of things that are thrown at him are true about an old kind of indecision, a tendency to jump and say something without thinking about it. , and sort of a certain unreliability. “

As the country prepares for the anniversary of the first lockdown, it is worth considering whether the Prime Minister himself has learned anything about these character traits. Will he be at the same level as us? After all, a “certain unreliability” is perhaps the most mildly damning verdict on someone on whom a nation depends in the fight to the death against Covid.