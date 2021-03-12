Turkey announces talks to reestablish ties with Egypt | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced high-level diplomatic and intelligence talks with Egypt on Friday. The bilateral talks are the first since the 2013 ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. The move is an effort by Ankara to counter its growing isolation, said Huseyin Bagci of the Turkish Foreign Policy Institute. There is a growing blockage, a growing antipathy towards Turkey, Turkey can’t do like this, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates is too much, he said. . Last year, Cairo further increased pressure on Ankara, signing an agreement with Athens to explore energy in Mediterranean waters disputed by Greece and Turkey. But regional analyst Sinan Ulgen says Turkey’s conciliatory words to Egypt are not enough for a diplomatic breakthrough.

FILE – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, November 11, 2020. Despite the openness to Egypt, Ulgen said, ultimately whether this new shift will be effective and deliver results depends on what Turkey does. Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt or, as it is called in Arabic, for Ikhwan, which was ousted from power in 2013 by current President Fattah el-Sisi remains a key point of tension between the countries, believes regional analyst Cem Gurdeniz. Egypt is currently acting against Turkey simply because of the Turkish government’s bad policy, based on the theological context, like Ikhwan’s policy, Gurdeniz said. When Turkey leaves religious politics, I am sure Turkey-Egypt relations will be better. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a close ally of ousted Egyptian leader Morsi and has publicly mourned over Sisi’s crackdown on Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood supporters. According to analyst Bagci, Erdogan will have to make painful concessions. Tayyip Erdogan and Sisi are unlikely to shake hands as presidents for the foreseeable future, but Turkey will not support (support) the Muslim Brotherhood as before, he said. As Egypt and Turkey back rival sides in the recent Libyan civil war and vie for influence in Sudan, analysts suggest the Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement could ease regional tensions. But difficult diplomatic talks are expected, given the recent animosity and mistrust between them.

