Justice Department to say it will file 100 more cases following Capitol attack





WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) The United States Department of Justice announced Friday that it plans to lay criminal charges against more than 100 additional people who allegedly participated in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in what he described as probably the most complex investigation. he never treated.

More than 300 people are already facing charges stemming from the siege, which left five dead and more than 130 police officers injured as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his electoral defeat.

The Justice Department has made the disclosure in court records asking for 60-day extensions in some cases so that investigators can adequately gather the evidence.

The investigation and prosecution of the attack on Capitol Hill will likely be one of the most important in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of evidence, ”said prosecutors in court filings.

More than 900 search warrants have been executed in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia, prosecutors said. Investigators accumulated more than 15,000 hours of video from surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras.

The FBI has increasingly focused on suspects with links to right-wing extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. Prosecutors charged nine suspected Oath Keepers with planning the attack as early as November.

Investigators are also examining the role of pro-Trump speakers and protest organizers, including former Trump adviser Roger Stone and internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a senior law enforcement source.

However, criminal charges are unlikely at this point, the source said.

Stone admitted that Oath Keepers served as security guards at a rally the day before the attack, but denied any involvement in the riot.

Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

