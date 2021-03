Bilawals tit-for-tat response to Talals neutral jibe

Reacting to PML-N chief Talal Chaudhry’s tweet in which he mocked Bilawal for praising the “neutrality” of state institutions ahead of the Senate polls, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said at least Friday that ‘he did not engage in any “tanzeem saazi” – a term coined by Prime Minister Imran Khan after the PML-N leader was allegedly beaten by the brothers of an MP outside his home last year.

In October 2020, Talal Chaudhry was hospitalized after being injured in an incident shrouded in mystery. Shahbaz Gill of the PTI accused the PML-N leader of harassing a member of his own party in Faisalabad.

“Talal sahib … what was it … oh yes, tanzeem saazi!” (reorganization)…. No, we are not doing tanzeem saazi here. We are fighting for democracy, ”Bilawal said at a press conference in Islamabad, when asked by a journalist about Talal’s taunts against him.

Bilawal responded to Talal Ch’s tweet. “ I didn’t just wake up in 2018 and suddenly realized that elections could be rigged. I have been fighting this fight for three generations. I know that a speech, a single demonstration will not achieve neutrality, you must strive for that. pic.twitter.com/S5feZMmAT6

– Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) March 12, 2021

The PML-N leader had asked the PPP chairman in a tweet if he played the role of “neutral” after joint opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani was defeated at the hands of ruling coalition candidate Sadiq Sanjrani in of today’s election for President of the Senate.

“I have been fighting for democracy for three generations. Neutrality cannot be achieved overnight, it requires facing difficult times in prison and even facing death, ”said the head of the PPP.

Bilawal said PDM’s struggle is to make each institution neutral and allow them to work within their jurisdiction, which is not the case at the moment.

Read more: PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry brutally beaten, in hospital

He said the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) operates neutrally, but wants all state institutions to work with neutrality. “Nobody puts neutrality back on you. You have to fight for it.”

98 upper house senators exercised their right to vote in today’s elections. Sanjrani, the candidate supported by the PTI, obtained 48 votes while his opponent Gilani could manage only 42. Seven votes were rejected.

The votes were rejected by the president, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, as the ballots were stamped on the candidate’s name instead of the ballot box next to it.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos