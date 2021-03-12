Global demand for Ayurvedic products is steadily increasing: PM Narendra Modi | Odisha Latest news | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News





New Delhi: Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the growing global interest in Ayurveda and appreciated the efforts of all who work on Ayurveda across the world. He said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science. From plants to your plate, from issues of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said the demand for Ayurvedic products is steadily increasing. The current situation presents the right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become even more popular in the world. There is growing interest in them. The world sees how important modern and traditional medicines are to well-being. People are realizing the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, the prime minister said. Speaking about the potential of wellness tourism in India, he said that at the heart of wellness tourism is the principle of – treat disease, promote wellness. Therefore, the strongest pillar of wellness tourism is Ayurveda and traditional medicine. He called on the public to tap into the timeless culture of India to de-stress and heal. Whether you want to heal your body or a retreat for your spirit, come to India, the Prime Minister invited. The Prime Minister called for taking advantage of the popularity of Ayurvedas and the opportunities arising from the combination of the traditional and the modern. Citing situations like young people using a wide range of Ayurvedic products and a growing awareness of integrating Ayurveda into evidence-based medical sciences, Shri Modi called on academics to further research into Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine. He urged the vibrant start-up community to pay special attention to Ayurvedic products. He also appreciated the youth for presenting our traditional forms of healing in a language understood around the world. On behalf of the government, the Prime Minister assured his full support to the world of Ayurveda. He informed that the national AYUSH mission has been launched to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost-effective AYUSH services. It also works to strengthen education systems and facilitate the application of quality control of Ayurvedic medicines, Siddha Unani and homeopathy and to ensure sustainable availability of raw materials. He informed that the government is also undertaking various quality control measures. Our policy regarding Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine is already aligned with the 2014-2023 Traditional Medicine Strategy of the World Health Organization. WHO has also announced the establishment of the World Center for Traditional Medicine in India, the prime minister said. Noting that students from various countries come to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines, the prime minister said it was the perfect time to reflect on global well-being. He suggested that perhaps a world summit could be organized on this theme. The Prime Minister stressed the need to promote food products related to Ayurveda and food products that promote good health. He mentioned that the United Nations is declaring 2023 to be the International Year of Millet. The Prime Minister called for publicizing the benefits of millet. The Prime Minister appealed to continue building on our achievements in Ayurveda. Let Ayurveda be a force of attraction, which brings the world to our earth. May he also create prosperity for our young people, he concluded. Related

