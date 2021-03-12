Trump during Jewish mourning showed photos of naked women on yacht: report





Donald Trump showed people during a shiva photos of naked women, according to a participant in the Jewish mourning event.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the Trump organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, recounted the event in a New Yorker article published on Friday. She said it was the first time she had met Trump, before marrying Barry Weisselberg in October 2004, and that it took place at the shiva of Allen Weisselberg’s house in Wantagh, a town on Long Island. .

Trump showed up in a limo and blurted out, ‘This is where my CFO lives? It’s embarassing! “” Wrote Jane Mayer of The New Yorker. “Then,” Jennifer recalls, “Trump showed various shiva attendees photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.”

The shiva period lasts for seven days and follows the burial of a close family member. It does not involve nude photographs.

Manhattan prosecutors are trying to “flip” Allen Weisselberg to cooperate with a broad investigation into Trump’s financial affairs, The Washington Post reported last week. Weisselberg has been managing the finances of the Trump organization and the Trump family for decades.

Jennifer Weisselberg spoke with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to The New Yorker. She described Allen Weisselberg’s life as revolving around Trump.

“Its total value is ‘Does Donald love me today?’ It is his whole life, his being. He’s obsessed. He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife, ”she told the magazine.

She told the New Yorker that after sharing the nude photos at the Shiva, Trump started flirting with her. She said her future stepfather loved her boss.

“He didn’t defend me!” she told the New Yorker.

A representative for Jennifer Weisselberg declined to comment. Representatives for Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos