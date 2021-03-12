The X factor in China’s declaration of victory against poverty

Since December 4 last year, when Xi Jinpingdeclared China’s victoryin the fight against poverty at a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, this alleged victory was a centerpiece of the CCP’s propaganda efforts, both nationally and globally. These efforts have intensified even further since February 25, when Xi again spoke of a complete victory in aceremony to commemorate the anti-poverty campaign, claiming that China had spawned another earthly miracle that will go down in the annals of history.

Xi Jinping. File photo: World Economic Forum via Flickr.

Some have called China’s declaration of victory premature, based on creative benchmarks and statistics. Theynoted, for example, that the extreme poverty line should be around $ 5.5 per day according to World Bank estimates, given that China is an upper-middle-income country. This would mean that around 13% of China’s population, or some 200 million people, still live in extreme poverty. For campaign purposes, however, the Chinese government has pushed its extreme poverty line to $ 2.3 a day.

Noting the costs of the anti-poverty campaign and its top-down nature, others questioned its long-term sustainability. Getting people out of poverty at some point doesn’t mean you can keep them there, Terry Sicular,professor of economics at Western University, told NPR. Still others have highlighted the historical evasion behind the numbers, the CCP’s dishonesty about its role in creating the economic misery of the 1950s to the end of the Cultural Revolution. Hu Ping, editor of the New York-based newspaperBeijing Spring,wrote thatthe high rate of poverty creation () in the decades preceding the reforms was an important factor in lifting the country out of extreme poverty.

Photo: Dominic Rivard via Flickr.

But as Iunderlined in january, the propaganda campaign that has been built around this alleged eradication of extreme poverty not only since the declaration of victory, but throughout the process tells us a lot about the objectives of this eradication campaign, besides. beyond the question of poverty. This talk about earthly miracles, orrenjian qiji(), the last word of the Partys on the campaign against poverty, ultimately relates to the consolidation of power. This is the X factor.

Let me explain what I mean by watchingthe latest piece of poverty eradication propaganda in Englishof Peoples Daily Online, the portal operated by the flagship of CCPsPeople’s Dailynewspaper. Called, The ABCs of Decoding China’s Poverty Reduction Campaign, the feature graphically provides the keys to decoding China’s success in reducing poverty by spelling it out with the letters of the English alphabet. This is the AZ of the poverty eradication campaign.

A means act according to local conditions. B is for the poverty reduction budget allocation. It is for cooperation between the eastern and western regions. D stands for development-oriented poverty reduction. Etc.

Photo: HKFP remix.

Whatever one might think of the CCP’s external propaganda, and however harsh the tactics (Z, for example, is for the zeal of the people), there is an undeniable artistry in this particular piece of agitprop. , with its colors. letters and understandable descriptions of the policy.

But the key to this key does not come until towards the end of the alphabet. X is, unsurprisingly, for the leadership of Xis. Never mind that China’s positive trajectory in poverty reduction, however you slice it and whatever policies you attribute to it, has been a journey of more than four decades. Without the charismatic leadership of the Secretary General, none of this would have been possible. The description next to the X tells us: To win the biggest and most vigorous battle in human history against poverty, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stood firm as the head of the country.

This reference to Xi at the helm, who has adeep history of CCP politics, is another telling clue.

The X factor, according to Peoples Daily. Photo: HKFP remix.

The key to understanding the ultimate nature of the entire Poverty Eradication Campaign as it has been designed from the start is here at the end of the CBA. This is the reason why the CCP can rest on its laurels while200 million Chinesestill live in extreme poverty through very real measures, and 600 million live in extreme poverty, becausePremier Li Keqiang could only indicateat the AFN press conference last year.

Everything revolves around the man and his ambitions for the Party. It all depends on the X factor.

HKFP does not necessarily share the opinions expressed by opinion writers and advertisers. HKFP regularly invites personalities from all political backgrounds to write for us in order to present a diversity of points of view.