Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wins crucial Senate election – The diplomat

In a major setback for Pakistani opposition parties, Pakistan’s ruling candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadiq Sajrani was re-elected as Senate Speaker on March 12.

The voting process for the upper slot of the upper house of parliament had been overshadowed by the revelation of hidden cameras in the voting booth. Throughout the day, the government and the opposition accused each other of allegedly attempting to rig the election.

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) vice president Maryam Nawaz criticized the government for calling them habitual and certified thieves. They became so panicked that they resorted to cameras to spy on their members when they called the agencies. [wiretaps] turned out to be futile, she said.

The government, for its part, has pledged to denounce the opposition for allegedly installing cameras to monitor its members. Even if they [Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition of opposition parties] are thieves, they want to present themselves as victims. We will find out who was behind it, ”Information Minister Shibli Faraz said following the incident.

“How did they know cameras were there? They did it themselves, ”he said.

As expected, the opposition contested the results after seven votes cast in favor of their candidate were rejected for various reasons. In fact, senior PDM leadership claimed their candidate won the election regardless of what the official results say.

The opposition is also likely to use the spy camera incident to undermine the legitimacy of the election and the credibility of the likely winners in the days and weeks to come. Overall, development will further stifle the ability of parliaments to work and legislate.

The election result shows that the opposition candidate did not win the election even after obtaining a majority of the votes. In terms of representation, the PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, had a majority in the Senate and should have won the presidency easily if all of its members had voted for Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, who is their candidate. As has happened in the past, numbers do not necessarily guarantee parties’ victory in the Senate elections, as broader political and institutional support determines the end of the game. In 2019, Sanjrani survived a vote of no confidence when he did not publicly have enough support for his candidacy. However, he was reportedly backed by the country’s powerful army and thus won the elections.

The Sajranis’ victory will give the ruling party a breather after a difficult few weeks of losing by-elections and a crucial Senate seat for the opposition last week. However, this does not mean that the political and governance challenges of the ruling parties are over. After today, Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot afford to continue with the way things have been run by his party for the past two years. Khan should know that after today’s defeat, the opposition will be more desperate and aggressive in their attempts to overthrow the current government and expose supporters of governments in different institutions, especially the military establishment.

Khan should know that the PMLN revival in Punjab has not only exposed the governance failures of the PTIs, but is quickly becoming a real challenge when it comes to shattering government allies for a potential vote of no confidence in the province.

After today’s defeat, the opposition should be expected to make every effort to plan their long march against the government. Such an unstable political environment will only make the day-to-day functioning of governments even more difficult.

In the midst of this, the growing inflation in the country is a growing challenge in itself. Over the past two years the ruling party has lost its popularity considerably due to a sharp rise in the prices of everyday food and if an election were to take place today the PMLN would surely wipe out Punjab. Khan should not only make major changes in his cabinet, especially in his team in Punjab province, but should also work to reorganize the basic party support structure again. One way to achieve this is to hold long-delayed local elections in the Punjab. But it is not known when this will happen. The PTI still faces a serious threat from internal factionalization and should not be sure that its allies in government will continue to support it.

Today’s victory shows that the ruling party can still have the support of the military establishment. If so, the days and weeks ahead will be difficult for the military establishment itself. As the opposition intensifies the pressure, the military would like Khan to do anything to ensure governance, especially in the Punjab. The Khans party may have won the election for Senate presidents. However, its relationship with the military establishment will be put to the test in the coming months with public anger over soaring prices and complaints about the ruling party’s economic mismanagement.

The changes the Khan government makes, if any, in the coming days will say a lot about the fate of prime ministers for the term remaining in power.

