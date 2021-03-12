Boris Johnsontmove hundreds of officials in Glasgow for a second Cabinet Office seat

Politics

Boris Johnson will move hundreds of officials to Glasgow as part of plans to open a second Cabinet Office seat.

Friday March 12, 2021

“/> Hundreds of civil servants are expected to move to Glasgow

At least 500 officials from Michael Goves’ department will be relocated by 2024, with senior officials and ministers all preparing to spend time in Scotland.

In a letter to staff, Cabinet Office permanent secretary Alex Chishold said: As a department with key responsibility for the union, it is particularly appropriate that we act to strengthen our presence and engagement in Scotland.

The Scotsman understands he would complete the new building of Queen Elizabeth’s House near the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh for the Scottish Secretary.

It will feature senior officials from 15 Whitehall departments as the UK government seeks to work more closely with Scottish businesses.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: Policymakers need to be close to the people they serve and we want to see opportunities, jobs and investments spread evenly across the country.

That is why we are committed to relocating civil service roles out of central London, building on the thousands of civil servants we already have working across the UK.

It is the latest Whitehall department to see staff moved under the UK government’s promise to level jobs and opportunities across the UK.

There are plans for new Treasury offices in Darlington, the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government is moving to Wolverhampton and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports will move to Manchester.

The deputy general secretary of the FDA union representing senior officials, Amy Leversidge, supported the initiative.

She said: Although the Cabinet Office has confirmed that there will be senior civil servant positions based in Glasgow, they have only pledged that ministers regularly spend time there. It’s not sufficient.

There has to be a ministerial presence in Glasgow as well, otherwise all decision making will continue to be in London and this will act as a gravitational pull for senior officials to be sent back there as well.

The ministers hope that the opening of the headquarters will not only bring more economic prosperity, but also give a new perspective to policymaking.

An official said the proposal would bring the UK government’s engine room to Scotland.

The SNP claimed the move meant the Scottish office was little more than a Conservative propaganda unit.

Keith Brown MSP said: The fact that Boris Johnson and his Tory colleagues are clearly spending so much time discussing how they can fight support for independence shows they are preparing for a referendum they know is inevitable in the face of a Holyrood majority for one. they wouldn’t spend as much time on the issue and relocate the Whitehall staff to Scotland if they thought their attempt to challenge Trump-style democracy could hold up.

This precedes Michael Gove’s visit to Glasgow next week, his first trip north of the border since the creation of the Cabinet Strategy Committee.

Responsible for setting the government’s ‘strategic agenda’ to maintain the unity of the UK, Mr Gove and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will attend the meetings, along with the Secretaries for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland , and Chief Brexit Negotiator Lord Frost.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly underlined that he wants to level all regions of the UK and last month announced a level increase fund of $ 4.8 billion to be distributed to every region and country in Grande -Brittany.

The news comes on the eve of the Scottish Conservative Conference, as she faces a battle for second place in the May election at Holyroods.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will speak at the event, as will the Prime Minister, the former standing with the slogan: End Division. No referendum. Rebuild Scotland.

The Prime Minister is expected to rule out another independence referendum during a speech at the Scottish Conservative Party conference on Sunday, arguing that holding a vote during the Covid-19 pandemic would be reckless.

A UK government source said: Absolutely, now is not the time for a reckless independence referendum. We must come together.

Did not have a referendum in the midst of a pandemic.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeons’ party has made it clear that it will use an SNP victory in the Holyrood election as a mandate to push for another ballot over the UK’s future.