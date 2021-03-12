President of Sanjrani, Mirza Afridi Vice-president of the Elected Senate





Government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani was re-elected Senate Speaker, while Mirza Muhammad Afridi was elected Vice President, while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates Yousuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were defeated.

98 members of the upper house voted for the election of the president and vice-president of the Senate. Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani got 48 votes while his opponent Yousuf Raza Gilani got 42 votes and 7 votes were rejected. And a vote was rejected for noting the two candidates.

In addition, Mirza Mohammad Afridi obtained 54 votes for the seat of Vice President in the Senate while Abdul Ghafoor Haideri obtained 44 votes and no votes were rejected.

The newly elected President of the Senate was then sworn in by the President.

Senator Sadiq Sanjarani, after being sworn in as President of the Senate again, thanked the senators who voted for him and said he wanted to thank the entire House and the PTI leadership and in particular Pervez Khattak.

He said he was also grateful to Imran Khan and his party leader Jam Kamal Khan.

Sadiq Sanjarani said that the way he has run the House for 3 years, he will continue this process and take everyone with him.

Newly elected Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani then announced the election of the Vice Speaker and reiterated the election rules and ordered the Senate Secretary to call out the names of the members to vote, after which the names of the members were were called up and the members voted for the vice-president of the Senate.

Counting the votes at the end of the vote and announcing the result, Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjarani said 98 votes were cast for the Senate Deputy Speaker while no votes were rejected.

He said Mirza Mohammad Afridi got 54 votes while Abdul Ghafoor Haideri got 44 votes.

After that, Sadiq Sanjrani was sworn in as vice president of Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

It should be noted that a new polling station was installed in the upper house following concerns from members of the government and the opposition after secret cameras were allegedly discovered near the voting booth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos