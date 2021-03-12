Indonesian Donald Trump, the dream resort project would go ahead without him





A rendering of Lido City, a huge entertainment and hospitality complex owned by MNC Group.

MNC land

Lido City, one of Indonesia’s most anticipated hotel development projects, a sprawling 7,400-acre complex of entertainment venues, country clubs, luxury resorts and residences in the forests of West Java, about 60 km south of Jakarta, is finally taking off after years of delays.

But during a media event earlier this week, reporters noticed something really insignificant was missing. The Trump organization, which had been linked to development since 2015, had been removed from presentation and promotional material, as Nikkei Asia first reported.

The assets are unlikely to pick up just yet, said the developer, Sino-Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a self-made billionaire and nationalist strongman who proudly presents himself as Indonesia’s Donald Trump.

Like Trump, he built his estimated $ 1.1 billion fortune in real estate and media on a mountain of debt, Forbes wrote in 2017. He tweets non-stop to over a million subscribers. He organizes beauty contests. He loves reality TV. He has a glamorous wife. Just as the tabloids turned Trump into a first name, The Donald, the Indonesian press likes to refer to Tanoesoedibjo simply as Hary.

The similarities between Trump and Tanoesoedibjo are indeed strange. Both were raised by wealthy local entrepreneur fathers. Both professed great admiration for Vladimir Putin. And each has a long trail of allegations of tax evasion and intimidation of prosecutors. Then there are the political ambitions reflected. Tanoesoedibjo ran for Indonesian vice president in the 2014 election and lost, then founded his own right-wing political party.

In August 2015, a few months after launching his presidential campaign, Trump signed licensing deals with Tanoesoedibjo for two huge luxury resort properties in Indonesia: a six-star Trump tower and a golf course on the island of Bali. and a second massive resort and golf course in Indonesia. West Java which is part of Lido City. For both projects, the plan was for Tanoesoedibjos MNC Group to own and develop the properties and for Trump to bring the brand and manage the resorts through the Trump Hotel Collection.

For years, it seemed like a mutually happy partnership. When Tanoesoedibjo attended Trumps’ inauguration in 2017, he also took business meetings with his two oldest sons and bragged about his access to the US president. I don’t know if I’m the only Indonesian invited, but I didn’t see anyone else there, he told Indonesia Tempo magazine.

In March 2019, nearly two years after the large Pan Pacific Nirwana Bali hotel was demolished to make way for Trump brand ownership, work on the Bali project was reportedly stalled. If there were any tensions, they haven’t stopped Tanoesoedibjo from buying the former president’s five-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills for $ 13.5 million two months later.

Then, in August 2019, Trumps’ oldest son appeared at a pre-launch event in Jakarta, touting both the Bali and Lido plans. Ownership is about location, location, location, Donald Trump, Jr. said at the time, describing planned Indonesian beach resorts as dream projects. Tanoesoedibjo told reporters that the two properties will be developed over three years and that MNC Group is paying $ 1.7 billion, Reuters reported.

Donald Trump Jr. and Hary Tanoesoedibjo give a boost at a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 2019 (Photographer: Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg)

2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

As recently as September 2020, MNC Land was touting its Trump partnership on social media. Inspired by the grace and charm of the region, Trump Residences Bali is nestled within 102 acres of Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences at MNC Bali Resort, a tweet said. With stunning mountain views, Trump International Golf Club Lido – a standard 18-hole PGA golf course designed by Ernie Els, offers a fascinating experience for all members, another tweet said. These are the last times the #TrumpLido and #TrumpBali hashtags appeared on Twitter.

The Lido City website always highlights the 120-Trump International Resort, Trump Golf Club and Trump Residences Lido designed by Ernie Els, 281 luxury residences and 180 condominiums that provide residents with 24/7 White Glove service. / 7 and world class privileges such as the exclusive Trump Golf & Country Club Membership.

But promotional material dated February 12 reveals a noticeable change in narrative, describing a project now without Trump in rather generic terms like Luxurious International Resort, Golf Club & Residences Lido. It’s clear that the Ernie Els-designed luxury resort, Lido International Golf Club and Lido Residences, with 281 luxury residences and 180 condominiums, are the same projects that once bore Trump’s name.

2020 and 2021 have been tough for former President Trump. In addition to two indictments, the pandemic and the loss of the presidential election, his net worth has fallen by about $ 600 million in the 12 months leading up to September 2020. If he also loses his dream project in Indonesia, it must hurt.

Neither the MNC group nor the Trump organization responded to requests for comment.

