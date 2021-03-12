Prime Minister Modi nods and smiles as US President Biden says: ‘Nice to see you’





Biden’s warmth was reciprocated by PM Modi as he nodded and smiled after Biden’s greetings and said, “It’s good to be with friends.”

US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was “ delighted to see you ” as he addressed the first Quad leaders summit on Friday, which took place virtually. It was the first meeting between Biden and Prime Minister Modi after the latter became president in January. In February, PM Modi had a phone conversation with Biden in which regional issues were discussed. In addition to Prime Minister Modi and Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the virtual meeting on Friday. “A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for each of our future. The United States is committed to working with the other three countries,” Biden said in his opening speech, adding that this group is particularly important because it is dedicated to practical solutions. and concrete results. Biden’s warmth was reciprocated by PM Modi as he nodded and smiled after Biden’s greetings and said, “It’s good to be with friends.” “Excellencies, we are united by our democratic values ​​and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our current program covering areas such as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes Quad a strength. for the global good, ”Prime Minister Modi said. When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison began his speech, he folded his hands and said “Namaste”, adding: “My fellow Prime Ministers, I am delighted to see you”. To close

