‘The evidence is overwhelming’: new report accuses Chinese leaders of genocide against millions of Muslims

Murder. Forced sterilization and current concentration camps.

All the tactics used by China against millions of Muslims known as Uyghurs.

This conclusion in a report by the Newline Institute for Strategy and Policy, based in Washington, DC.

*** Start your day with CBN News QuickStart !!! Gohereto sign up for QuickStart and othersCBN News emailsto ensure you continue to receive news from a Christian perspective. ***

The authors say they have evidence that Beijing intends to destroy China’s Uyghur Muslim population as part of a larger campaign to unify the country under one ethnic identity.

“The evidence is overwhelming that China is clearly in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention,” said Dr. Azeem Ibrahim, co-author of the report and director of special initiatives with the Newlines Institute, told CBN News.

This evidence included public and state-disclosed documents, testimonies from more than ten thousand eyewitnesses, and satellite images. Overall conclusion: All of this points to President Xi Jinping’s brutal goal of merging the country’s 55 ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs, into China’s Han culture.

Han Chinese make up over 90% of the population.

“(Xi) himself is less a Communist than a Han nationalist,” said Dr Ibrahim. “It is sinifying the whole country; and it is not only the Uyghur Muslims, they are of course the most important, but there are in fact other minorities too: there are Kazakhs, Uzbeks. and even in fact Christian minorities, which they have a process of bulldozing their churches. “

Click above to watch: Dr Azeem Ibrahim of the Newlines Institute joined CBN Senior International Correspondent George Thomas for a closer look at China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims.

Seven years after President Xi told the authorities to show “absolutely no mercy” to the Uyghurs, as many as two million of them are now locked up in concentration camps spread across China’s Xinjiang province.

There they endure torture, rape, forced sterilization, slave labor and are stripped of their Muslim religion and must embrace Communist ideology.

“Chinese propagandists call these ‘re-education camps’ or ‘vocational training centers’, they must think we are fools,” said Gary Bauer of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Click Above to Watch: Gary Bauer of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom spoke with George Thomas about how American companies are complicit in the persecution of the Muslim population of China.

About half a million Uyghur children have been taken from their families, placed in public orphanages and brainwashed.

“Forced labor and the centralized care of children serve to inhibit the intergenerational transmission of culture, religion and language by reducing family time and dramatically increasing the exposure of parents and children to secular government education and training, ”said Adrian Zenz, a distinguished German scholar and senior researcher at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

Beijing has reportedly sent Han Chinese men to sleep with Muslim Uyghur women while their husbands are in jail or unwillingly shipped to distant cities. All in an effort to promote “ethnic unity”.

“The Han Chinese have in fact been moved from other parts of China to Xinjiang and they are encouraged to marry, and in many cases, forcibly marry Uyghur women, essentially to dilute the identity through their offspring. “Said Dr Ibrahim. “It is a very calculated and thoughtful process of the state apparatus in China.”

China has repeatedly denied that its ethnic policies amount to genocide.

“The claim that there is ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang could not be more absurd. It is just a fabricated rumor with ulterior motives and a complete lie,” said Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister. .

Meanwhile, dozens of American companies like Nike, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger and others face renewed pressure to stop using Uyghur workers to produce their wares in factories in the province of Xinjiang.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom accuses these companies of complicity, fueling Uyghur persecution.

“If American companies don’t act, consumers must and stop doing business with companies like Nike and Coca-Cola and others that benefit from forced labor in China,” Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council told CBN News.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials in Alaska next week. He should refer to Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang.

“If China claims that nothing is happening, that it gives access to the international community, to the United Nations, if they have nothing to hide, show us, show the world,” Blinken said at the meeting. ‘a House external relations committee. hear this week.