Joe Biden is ‘arrogant’ and ‘totalitarian’ like Donald Trump, says Iranian general





Iranian military continues public relations assault on President Joe Biden as Iranian leaders try to pressure White House to lift crippling economic sanctions ahead of revival of Plan nuclear deal of Joint Global Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi on Friday accused the United States of regional instability, as Tehran’s proxy forces continue their attacks on U.S. and allied targets.

The simmering conflict involves several countries in the region, including Israel, which the Wall Street Journal said attacked Iranian ships on Thursday, and Saudi Arabia, which is under increasing attack by Houthi rebels. supported by Iran in Yemen.

“In our opinion, there is no difference between Biden and Trump,” Shekarchi said according to the official Fars news agency, echoing complaints from Iranian leaders that Biden did not lift the sanctions imposed by its predecessor after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018.

Iran has said it will not cut its nuclear program in accordance with JCPOA rules until US sanctions are lifted, but the White House has demanded an Iranian nuclear withdrawal before relaxing any measures. Although both sides have said they want to relaunch the JCPOA, the deadlock over who takes the first step has left the situation at a standstill.

Shekarchi dismissed the United States as an “arrogant, oppressive and plundering regime,” arguing that “Biden’s assumption of office will not make any difference in American totalitarian policy.

“Trump was openly implementing oppressive US policies and Biden is implementing them more covertly,” Shekarchi added.

The Biden administration has taken a few steps towards relaxation, but Tehran has pushed back. Biden rolled back United Nations sanctions that Trump claimed to have reimposed last year – this was contested by other members of the UN Security Council – and opened the door to multilateral negotiations with the other signatories to the JCPOA.

But President Hassan Rouhani’s government has so far refused to negotiate, demanding full sanctions relief. Rohani’s term ends in June and he is likely to be replaced by a radical candidate, possibly a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

It’s unclear whether a more conservative candidate would change Iran’s JCPOA strategy or regional operations, but observers have noted that Tehran’s foreign policy has been broadly consistent regardless of which president is in power. Iranian envoy Rob Malley said this week that the administration would not change its strategy regardless of the election.

Meanwhile, the IRGC and the military maintain their harsh rhetoric. Last month, IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami said the ongoing military exercises should be a “lesson” for the United States and other adversaries that Iran is ready to go. use his “firepower”.

Also in February, the IRGC’s missile and aerospace brigadier general, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, declared that Washington remained Iran’s “enemy” despite the change of administration. Regardless of the change in leadership, Hajizadeh said, the United States “seeks to impede our capabilities and our progress.”

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 11, 2021. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

