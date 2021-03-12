Drone Regulatory Authority’s Project Gets PM Sign





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved a draft ordinance regarding the establishment of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Regulatory Authority (UASRA) to regulate cases of the use of drones for civilian purposes in the country .

The prime minister endorsed the project in a meeting with all stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Officials said that once the authority is established after the law is approved, it will regulate the operation, manufacture and import of unmanned aircraft systems.

The meeting decided that representatives of the relevant divisions, including an air vice-marshal and three experts in the relevant fields, would be members of the authority responsible for managing the affairs of the UASRA, the TLTP learned.

Speaking to the TLTP, legislative consultant Umer Sajjad Chaven said that the Ministry of Science and Technology initiated the project as a result of which the federal government mainly decided to create a regulatory authority for civilian drones for use effective remote control monitoring technology in various fields.

Chaven said that after the law was enacted, drones would be allowed exclusively for civilian purposes, including use for agriculture, recreation, and research and development. “Under the law, UASRA would have carried out activities with the aim of acquiring new knowledge that will enable the development of the drone and its associated technology or to create new equipment, products and tools using the information and resources available, creating new systems, processes and services, including producing software or improving those that are available. “

It is relevant to mention that other functions of the authority would consist of granting, canceling and renewing licenses to manufacture, import and operate drones and associated technologies against payment of certain fees. In addition, the authority would have the power to prescribe standards for the licensing of local manufacturers and importers of drones and associated technologies and to certify the compliance of such equipment with prescribed standards.

Chaven said that to support the local industry in the manufacture, assembly, integration and design of drone and drone-based applications, the authority would monitor and enforce licenses, in addition to concluding contracts. . “Once the ordinance is adopted, the authority will attract investment in drones and related technologies, including foreign direct investment, venture capital funds, public sector investment, public-private investment and funds private. “

