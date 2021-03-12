Bangladesh ‘very lucky’ to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for big celebrations: Foreign Minister Momen, South Asia News

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh was “very lucky” that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of two of its major celebrations in an exclusive interview with WION editor-in-chief Palki Sharma .

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bangladesh on January 26 for the celebrations of 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence and the 100th anniversary of the birth of his father from the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“These are two great events for Bangladesh and we are very fortunate that the Prime Minister of India joins us in this celebration,” Momen said.

He also stressed that the two countries have “rock solid relations” and that there is a strong social, cultural and historical bond between the peoples of the two nations.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister also said that during the country’s independence movement, India stepped forward to help them “physically, mentally” and stressed that Indian soldiers “shed blood” for their cause. .

He also thanked his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for keeping his word to visit Bangladesh in person once the coronavirus situation improved in India.

“We have shown the world the pinnacle of leadership maturity as we have solved most of the major issues through dialogue, discussion and consensus,” Momen said.

However, he said few issues remained, such as the border killings, but added that the two countries are on the same page in resolving the issue and are against any loss of life.

Momen also said the countries have agreed to open a bridge between Bangladesh and India and road connectivity that will extend to Nepal and Bhutan.

He also said that India was invited to join India-Bangladesh-Myanmar-Thailand and beyond the road belt, which New Delhi agreed to.

Regarding the Teesta River issue, the Bangladeshi minister said the two countries abide by the 2011 agreement, but due to some local issues the deal was not reached.

Even Jaishankar told me that “let’s keep our fingers crossed” and I hope the problem is solved, he said.

Rohingya crisis

He said there are 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and their efforts are to provide them with education and technical knowledge.

Acknowledging that the Rohingya have been “persecuted, killed” in their own country, Momen said they were negotiating with the Myanmar government.

He described Myanmar as a “friendly nation” and said the country has agreed to bring these migrants home.

But “almost four years have passed, there has been a lack of insecurity and the Rohingya do not trust their government,” he said.

He said Bangladesh suggested Myanmar allow non-military civilian observers from friendly countries like ASEAN, India, Japan and others to monitor these migrants for safe return, but Myanmar did not respond to their requests.

But, he hopes that the Burmese junta can find a solution to the massive crisis.

“The generals have visited some of the Rohingya in the Rakhine camps and provided them with safety and security. These are a good start,” the Bangladeshi minister said.

He recalled Myanmar’s military administration in 1978 and 1992 when the country was able to repatriate 200,000 refugees each time, stressing that it “depends on political commitment”.

Momen said that soon a solution to this issue should be found, otherwise the Rohingyas by “frustration” could turn into radicals.

“If these Rohingyas stay here very long without any hope … then there is always a possibility of developing radicalism,” he said, adding that then it will be a problem for the whole region.

On rumors that India has stopped Chinese vaccine trials

“These rumors are unfounded. The reality is that India is our longtime friend,” he said.

He called Bangladesh’s “development partner” of China and added that the country has good relations with Beijing.

Momen thanked India for sending two million doses of the vaccine and agreeing to provide 30 million more.

He also expressed the hope that one day the region will someday become without a passport.

“I believe that one day the entire Indian subcontinent will be visa-free … as will the European Union,” said Bangladesh’s foreign minister.