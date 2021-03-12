Former President Donald Trump surprises philanthropists at Big Dog Ranch Rescue fundraiser





PALM BEACH, Fla. Lauree Simmons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, told WPTV NewsChannel 5’s TA Walker this week that her goal at the Wine, Women and Shoes event, a fundraiser for the rescue at Mar-a-Lago, was to raise $ 500,000.

Simmons, overwhelmed by the images of the Chinese dog meat market trade, attempts to launch a rescue mission to remove more than 500 dogs from the country by cargo plane.

The event had a surprise visitor on Friday.

Former President Donald Trump, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, took to the stage to share some thoughts.

“[What you’re] doing is so important and so big, and so important and I’m with you 100%, and you have had many meetings in the White House and in the Oval Office regarding the rescue and help of the dogs, ”Trump said.

“So I didn’t exactly prepare for that,” Trump said. “[But I was] by the way, and I hear everybody screaming, and I was like, [‘What’s going on?’] and it was like, “We’re going to help the dogs,” and that’s fine with me. “

President Trump visited the event and thanked those in attendance for their support in helping Big Dog Ranch Rescue save 47,000 dogs to date. The crowd responded with a standing ovation for President Trump, Lara Trump and Laurie Simmons for the work they did to get the first national anti-cruelty bill to protect animals, ”said Chase Scott, spokesperson. word of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Trump has hinted that his stepdaughter, Lara Trump, could run for the US Senate.

“Hope the food is good and hope you are having fun and enjoying yourself,” Trump said.

It is not yet known how much money was raised during the fundraiser.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos