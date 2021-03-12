Politics
Mayor of Surabaya supports BKKBN as stunting prevention coordinator
GENERAL | March 12, 2021 06:58:34 PM
The mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi at the reception of the head of the National Central Family Planning Council (BKKBN), dr. Hasto Wardoyo, SP. OG. In the mayor’s office of Surabaya, Friday (12/03/2021).
Jatim press room-The mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi fully supports the program of President Joko Widodo, who gave mandate to the BKKBN as the coordinator of the prevention of stunting. This was passed on when he received the head of the National Central Population Family Planning Council (BKKBN), dr. Hasto Wardoyo, SP. OG. In the mayor’s office of Surabaya, Friday (12/03/2021).
Eri said that by implementing President Jokowi’s program, Surabaya had a program, namely the city of Surabaya with zero stunting, maternal and child mortality.
“To carry out the program, I hope that the mothers of the PKK will become Posyandu cadres. Posyandu must reach the RW which records pregnant women and childbirth, so that the growth and development of the baby can be monitored. So we take posyandu frameworks, ”explained Eri Cahyadi.
“For the health of residents, we offer all free health services to residents with Surabaya ID cards. The problem is when someone outside of Surabaya or with an ID card outside of Surabaya comes to Surabaya during pregnancy and without our knowing it turns out that the baby is stunted, and that is considered a resident of Surabaya. that’s what we have to overcome. We need to encourage bottom-up data collection, ”explained Eri Cahyadi
On this occasion, the young and energetic mayor of Surabaya requested the leadership and coordination of the representatives of East Java BKKBN.
“Pak Kaper, please do not hesitate to cooperate with us. We will support the BKKBN program. Not the Surabaya City Government, not East Java BKKBN, but we are supporting the well-being and health of the people of Surabaya, ”said Eri Cahyadi.
The Zero Stunting, Zero Maternal and Child Mortality program was greatly appreciated by Mr. Hasto. “I toured the regions. It is the first time that a head of government has this extraordinary program, Zero stunting, Zero maternal and child deaths. I appreciate the extraordinary support of the mayor of Surabaya, Mr. Eri Cahyadi, ”said the head of the National Central Family Planning Council (BKKBN), dr. Hasto Wardoyo, SP. OG.
There are 3 things presented to be supported by the Mayor of Surabaya. First of all, before 3 months of marriage, the potential kemanten is registered, checked for HB, sugar content and entered in the application platform. Second, midwifery assistance to pregnant women and third, support for the implementation of contraceptive devices, including pills and 1 stick for 3 years, prepared by BKKBn for postpartum mothers.
In addition to these 3 things, Mr. Hasto hopes that the Stunting measuring instrument from the city of Surabaya can be assisted in its acquisition. “We will determine the posyandu data count and prepare an instrument for measuring stunting,” said the mayor of Surabaya, who is known to care about the health of its residents.
At the end of the audience, Mr. Hasto expressed his gratitude for the welcome and support of the Mayor of Surabaya for the stunting reduction program, in particular the Zero Stunting, Zero Maternal and Child Mortality program. in Surabaya.
During the visit, the head of the central BKKBN, Hasto Wardoyo, was accompanied by the head of the East Java BKKBN representative office (Kaper), Drs. Sukaryo Teguh Santoso, M.Pd., and the ranks of officials of East Java BKKBN, namely the secretary of the agency (Sekban), Shodiqin, SH, MM, the coordinator of Latbang, the official, Sukamto, SE, MSi , the Adpin coordinator, the civil servant, Dra. Sofia Hanik, MM, Functional Coordinator Dalduk, Hidayati Union, ST, MM, KB-KR Functional Coordinator, Dra. Waluyo Ajeng Lukito Wati, S.St., MM
The mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, accompanied by several heads of office, supports President Joko Widodo’s program in the prevention of stunting. (Her / n)
