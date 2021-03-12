Boris Johnson prepares to unveil long-awaited foreign and defense policy review to define post-Brexit Britain





Critics of Brexit have long argued that its supporters failed to explain what they want the British to occupy in the world once they leave the European Union. Next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to answer this accusation once and for all with the publication of the long-awaited integrated review of defense, security and foreign policy. Originally a familiar project of former supremo No.10 Dominic Cummings, the review has been repeatedly delayed due to the effect of Covid-19. It is chaired by John Bew, professor of history at Kings College London who wrote an acclaimed biography of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1945 to 1951 and leader of the Labor Party from 1935 to 1955, Clement Attlee and strongly criticized the previous conservative administrations. for tinkering with their foreign policy strategy without having a clear idea of ​​the goals they want to achieve. The overhaul of Britain’s international goals is in part inspired by Boris Johnson’s two years at the Foreign Office, when he said he was increasingly frustrated by the fragmented nature of foreign policy, with little coordination between the various responsible departments. . The i policy newsletter cut through the noise Go global after Brexit Dr Bew has reportedly told his allies that outside the EU the UK will be able to play a new role on the world stage based on the perception that it is an honest broker between Europe , the United States and the emerging powers of Asia. He sees Britain as an organizer, as demonstrated by this year’s G7 summit and the COP 26 environment conference. The Prime Minister is expected to confirm that his first official overseas trip will be to India this spring. Part of Britain’s global mission will also involve opening or reopening more embassies in smaller countries where Britain has not had a presence for decades. However, post-Brexit tensions with Brussels may cast doubt on the UK’s ability to build bridges between power blocs. Read more After Brexit, Boris Johnsons’ popularity hinges on successful vaccine rollout On the defensive The defense budget received an unexpected increase of $ 16.5 billion following the latest Treasury spending review, allowing the military to rethink the capability it needs in a rapidly changing age of war. The integrated review is likely to focus on the importance of cyber capabilities and hardware that can reach the entire world so that the UK can act in the Pacific alongside allies such as the US and Australia. However, there is a flip side: Conventional capabilities will almost certainly be reduced at the same time, with a reduction in the number of troops that would make it impossible for the British Army to contribute a full division to possible future wars. Developing situation Last year, the Prime Minister made two decisions that shocked the international aid establishment: abolish the Autonomous Department for International Development and cut the aid budget from 0.7 percent of GDP to 0.5. % for the duration of the pandemic. As Foreign Minister Dominic Raab pledged to continue his support for the UK’s development agenda. Local projects will now be under the direct control of British ambassadors, with aid priorities aligned with foreign policy goals. Business trips The government sees trade policy as a crucial part of foreign relations as a whole: the UK’s request to join the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact is seen as based as much on geopolitics as it is on potential economic benefits. Mr Johnsons’ visit to India will be crucial in laying the groundwork for a future agreement, although it is a point where the global agenda could conflict with national priorities, as the Indian government will prioritize looser immigration rules for its citizens as a key part of any deal.

