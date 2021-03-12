Chinese dissident: Xi Jinping applies policy of “ de-Dengization ”

In an article from March 11, 2021, Chinese dissident Wang Dan, head of the Chinese democracy movement and one of the student leaders of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square, coined the term “de-Dengization” and made argue that Xi Jinping’s desire to bring Hong Kong to Heel is primarily driven by his desire to erase Deng Xiaoping’s legacy.

In the article, titled “The Hong Kong Question and China’s” De-Dengization “and published in the pro-democracy Hong Kong outlet Apple Daily, Wang said that Xi’s attempts to” de-Dengize ” “can be seen in its doctrine, policy and historical revisionism of China.

Specifically, Xi is determined to dismantle Deng’s two major concepts for Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control in 1997: “One country, two systems” and “Hong Kong remaining unchanged for 50 years.” “Giving up ‘One Country, Two Systems’ in its entirety now is tantamount to giving up the doctrine of Deng Xiaoping in the CCP’s handling of the Hong Kong issue,” he wrote.

Wang said that Xi Jinping’s desire to ‘de-dengage’ China is due to his personal ambitions: “He is eager to become the second ‘great leader’ of the CCP after Mao Zedong and be on a firm footing. equality with Mao. As Mao, Xi naturally does not see Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao as obstacles. As the offspring of a “red family,” Xi simply despises these “foreigners.” The only man standing between him and Mao is Deng. “

Predicting that the CCP’s new push to “strengthen the CCP’s historical research” is an attempt to establish a linear descent link from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping in order to assume the status of “Mao Zedong II”, Wang concluded that if Xi can achieve this status, it will not be difficult to establish his lifelong rule: “Solving the Hong Kong problem will become a springboard for Xi Jinping to proclaim himself” emperor. “

Below is Wang Dan’s article:[1]



Xi Jinping and former leader Deng Xiaoping (Source: Facebook)

The Hong Kong question

“Hong Kong is now a big prison. Following the arrests of internationally renowned Democrats with iconic status such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai,[2] 47 prominent Democrats in Hong Kong were also taken into custody on March 4. Despite pressure from society, only four of them were released on bail the next day. As things have developed so much, it can be said that the entire opposition leadership in Hong Kong has fallen. But Beijing continues to strengthen its machine of repression. The current “two sessions” will change Hong Kong’s electoral rules, leaving the people of Hong Kong without any autonomy.[3] Beijing’s relentless assault on Hong Kong has reached a staggering level.[4]

In fact, after the ‘national security law’ was imposed on Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Democrats backed off completely. Either they withdrew from politics or they went into exile. Their threat to it. Hong Kong government and Beijing At the same time, the international community is very concerned about the Hong Kong issue and the US Congress continues to use the Hong Kong issue as a negotiating tool. Even Britain, which is long favorable to China, has a near-severance of its relations with China. These factors considered, the CCP’s hysterical revenge on Hong Kong is utterly unnecessary even by its own standards as a crude and unreasonable power.[5]

Xi’s clearance of Deng’s legacies one by one

“Why is the CCP so desperate to destroy Hong Kong? There is a full range of reasons which include the CCP’s lack of confidence in bringing Hong Kong to its feet, its burning desire for revenge after losing face in the anti-extradition movement, and its one-sided judgments on the international situation. But here I have to offer another possible factor. It is that Xi Jinping considers tackling the question of Hong Kong as part of the desire to erase the legacy of Deng Xiaoping in his attempt to secure his place in history.

“Xi Jinping showed his tendency to ‘de-Dengize’ China, that is to say to suppress the legacy of Deng, in the first days of his mandate. When he said that “the achievements of the 30 years since reform and opening up cannot be used to deny the achievements of the first 30 years after the founding of the People’s Republic of China,” he was already targeting Deng Xiaoping, since Deng Xiaoping was recognized by the CCP and observers as “the chief architect of reform and opening up.” To distract from the 30 years since the launch of the reform and the opening up is to denigrate the status of Deng Xiaoping in history. As a second step, Xi strayed widely from the foreign policy of “ hiding his light under a bushel ” referred to by Deng, as a result of which a new diplomatic system emerged in the form of “wolf warriors.” It was a major revision of Deng Xiaoping’s doctrine.[6]

“As for the question of Hong Kong, it allows Xi to continue this policy of“ de-Dengization ”. It is precisely because Deng Xiaoping put forward the policy of “one country, two systems” and “Hong Kong remains unchanged for 50 years”. Whether Deng said it in good faith or not, “Hong Kong unchanged for 50 years” has become one of the main components of Deng’s doctrine. Giving up “one country, two systems” in its entirety is now like giving up that of Deng Xiaoping. From reform and opening-up policy, “hiding your light under a bushel” to “one country, two systems,” Deng Xiaoping’s legacy has been dismantled by Jinping one by one. Xi Jinping’s lead to “de-Dengize” China can be seen as consistent.

In the final analysis, Xi Jinping’s desire to ‘de-Dengize’ China is attributable to his personal ambitions. He is eager to become the second ‘great leader’ of the CCP after Mao Zedong and to be on par with Mao. equal status to Mao, Xi naturally does not see Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao as obstacles. As the offspring of a “red family,” Xi simply despises these “foreigners.” The only man standing between him and Mao is Deng Unless Deng is knocked off his pedestal, the annals of the CCP will definitely list the CCP leaders in the order of “Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Xi Jinping.” Xi cannot be on the same footing as Mao in unless Deng’s political influence in the annals of the CCP is gradually erased or minimized.

Xi claims Mao’s linear descent

“Recently, under Xi Jinping’s leadership, the CCP’s propaganda machine suddenly started talking about“ strengthening the CCP’s historical research ”. Any lucid observer knows that “strengthening historical research” implies “rewriting the history of the party”. What will be “rewritten” will naturally be the part of the lineage between Xi and Mao.

“A more basic reason behind Xi Jinping’s persistence in pursuing the same status as Mao is that Mao was the only CCP leader in the party’s history to have reigned for life. If Xi Jinping can achieve the status of ‘Mao Zedong II ‘, it will be It will not be difficult to establish his life reign. Solving the Hong Kong problem will become a springboard for Xi Jinping to proclaim himself “emperor”. “