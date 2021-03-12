Top 10 Global News Today: Quad Summit, Pak Senate Elections, and more, World News





During the first-ever Quad Summit, leaders from the four countries of the United States, Japan, India and Australia discussed regional and global issues of common concern and exchanged views on practical areas of cooperation to maintain an Indo-Pacific Region. Meanwhile, in the South Asian country of Pakistan, the Senate erupted into chaos following allegations of spy cameras and the victory of PTI candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.

LIVE: Prime Minister Modi says Quad is ‘force for global good’ as very first summit begins

The first-ever summit of Quad, a group involving India, Japan, Australia and the United States, took place virtually on Friday, marking an important geopolitical moment.

Pakistan: the government candidate, Sanjrani, elected president of the Senate after chaotic scenes

After a day full of chaos, government-backed PTI candidate Imran Khan, Sadiq Sanjrani, won the Pakistani Senate presidency on Friday.

Austria accuses EU of having ‘secret contracts’ with vaccine manufacturers

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has suggested that some European countries have signed “secret contracts” with several coronavirus vaccine companies.

Russia announces support for Afghan interim coalition with the Taliban

Russia said on Friday it was in favor of Afghanistan forming an interim government including members of the Taliban, ahead of next week’s talks in Moscow aimed at resolving the conflict.

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international points

On Friday, Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 international cricket races.

Russian space agency chief calls US technology ‘unstable’ to reach ISS

Last year, Russia lost its monopoly on manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) after the first successful mission of the American company Space X.

China married woman, who visited doctor for injured ankle, finds out she was born male

The 25-year-old discovered she was intersex after having an x-ray of her injured ankle.

Pak PM, army officials will be responsible if anything happens to my daughter

Nawaz Sharif said the military establishment threatened to “break” Maryam if she kept speaking out against them in a video message from London.

‘Excellent vaccine’: WHO supports use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

After a wave of disturbing reports from various sources, the World Health Organization (WHO) has supported the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

British baroness calls for 6pm curfew for men for women’s safety

This case sent shockwaves across the world as it highlighted the grim security situation for women around the world, especially in a ‘developed’ city like London.

