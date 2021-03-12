Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen assists DA Vance’s criminal investigation





Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for former US President Donald Trump, walks out of his apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York on March 10, 2021.

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Senior officials in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office this week called on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to return for what would be his eighth interview with the office, which is conducting an extensive criminal investigation linked to the Trump organization.

A person familiar with the matter said that Cohen, when interviewed for the seventh time by officials via video conference earlier this week, was asked to make himself available soon for an in-person interview in the office. by DA Cyrus Vance Jr.

Cohen, who is now an avowed enemy of Trump, agreed to do so, the source said.

Cohen declined to comment on CNBC, as did Vance spokesperson Danny Frost. A spokeswoman for the Trump organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The interest in speaking to Cohen on multiple occasions comes as Vance has beefed up his investigative team, recently gained access to Trump’s financial records, and reportedly broadened the scope of his investigation to examine the longtime CFO of Trump, Allen Weisselberg and the sons of Weisselberg.

One of those sons works for the Trump Organization, running the company’s Central Park ice rinks; the others work for Ladder Capital Finance, a company that loaned Trump’s company nearly $ 300 million for four buildings in Manhattan. We know that Vance watches how the Trump organization valued its buildings.

These developments, along with Vance’s long-awaited announcement on Friday that he will not seek re-election this fall, heightened speculation that the district attorney would seek to indict Trump or officials at his company in the coming months.

Vance’s investigation originally focused on how the Trump organization explained the discreet cash payments that Cohen made or facilitated to two women, pornstar Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen, when he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes in 2018, told a federal judge he organized those payments under Trump’s leadership to keep women quiet about their allegations of ‘having had sex with Trump. The former president denies the claims of the women.

Cohen later told Congress that the Trump organization would inflate and deflate the value of real estate assets in order to either secure favorable loan and insurance terms or to reduce the amount of taxes owed to them.

These Cohen allegations are currently being investigated in both Vance’s investigation and a civilian investigation by state attorney general Letitia James.

Court documents filed by Vance suggest his investigation is eyeing possible “insurance and banking fraud by the Trump organization and its agents,” as well as potential tax crimes.

Last month, Vance enlisted Mark Pomerantz, a white-collar criminal defense attorney in private practice, as a DA Special Assistant for the sole purpose of working on the Trump investigation.

Pomerantz’s career has included a stint as the head of the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, where he oversaw cases of securities fraud and organized crime.

Pomerantz was one of the investigators who spoke to Cohen this week during the video call. Vance and other senior officials in the office also participated in this call.

The DA’s office also retained the services of the consulting firm FTI to analyze Trump’s financial records.

In February, in the wake of Pomerantz’s hiring, the United States Supreme Court rejected Trump’s efforts to prevent Vance from obtaining his tax returns and other financial records from his longtime accountants through ‘a summons to the grand jury.

Investigators quickly obtained these documents.

Cohen began cooperating with Vance’s investigation in 2018, before being sentenced in 2019 to three years in prison for his crimes.

Investigators from the DA’s office visited him in the federal prison in Otisville, New York.

Cohen was released from prison to be housebound last May because he feared he would be particularly exposed to Covid-19 due to multiple health issues.

He was returned to jail in July after recoiling from a request by federal probation officials not to publish a book about Trump, or anyone else, while serving the remainder of his sentence in custody at home.

Cohen was released again about two weeks later after an outraged federal judge said he suffered retaliation from the Bureau of Prisons for failing to comply with this condition. Cohen later published his book on Trump, titled “Disloyal.”

Since then, in addition to cooperating with Vance’s investigations, Cohen has hosted a podcast, Mea Culpa, whose guests have included other Trump critics such as Daniels, the porn actress, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Audio Up, which produces the podcast, touted it on Friday as “the fastest growing podcast in the world”, with “5 million downloads”.

