PM Modi marks Dandi’s symbolic march for freedom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday compared Dandi’s historic march to the slogan of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and said that while the salt yatra was an affirmation of India’s determination to self-sufficiency, the country’s new impetus in this direction is also.

The Prime Minister also signaled a symbolic 386 kilometer Dandi march from the grounds of the Sabarmati ashram on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which will last 75 years. weeks until August 15, 2022, 75th Independence Day of India.

The event took place amid allegations by Congress that its leaders in Gujarat were detained to prevent them from holding a Dandi Yatra parallel at the same time.

Referring to the salt march which was launched that day by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 as a springboard to the civil disobedience movement in opposition to a salt tax imposed in India by the British, Modi said: Salt was a symbol of the autonomy of India, since then the people had to depend on salt coming from England. Gandhiji understood this and took the pulse of the people. Soon the movement became an all Indian movement.

The Prime Minister linked the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign with the manufacture and export of Covid-19 vaccines made in India, and said the country has demonstrated its growing self-reliance and is showing a path to the world.

India’s achievements are not only ours today, but they will show the light to the whole world, he said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting near Abhay Ghat, the resting place of the late Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Previously, he visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the Prime Minister said: I bow to all the great personalities who have participated in the struggle for freedom in India and who have ruled the country.

Referring to his government’s efforts, Modi said the country has made unremitting efforts over the past six years to restore the glory of India’s history, and said such a boost is being given in every State.

As an example, Modi said the country completed the relaunch of the site associated with the Dandi March two years ago. I myself had the opportunity to visit Dandi on this occasion, he said.

The event took place against the backdrop of Congress being denied permission to take a yatra tractor from Dandi and allegations that police either put several opposition MPs under house arrest, detained them, or deflated them. the tires of some 80 tractors which were to take part in the rally.

Opposition Leader Paresh Dhanani said: For six full days they kept our fire hanging yatra request, and then from late last night (Thursday) until this afternoon our MPs and leaders were placed under house arrest and many were detained by police. . The police took tractors to Congress headquarters and in many places the tires were deflated to make sure we did not implement our plan.

For such an event, authorization should not have been required at all. Gandhi fought the British, we are fighting another version now, said Dhanani.

When contacted, Minister of State at Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said: Yes, we refused permission because Congress was trying to politicize the event by trying to link it to the ongoing farmer unrest . It is unfortunate that despite such a beating given by the people of Gujarat, the party does not learn its lessons.

He said: We would have given permission if it was for a Dandi yatra. We are talking about 75 years of independence, not your party (in Congress).

Ghanshyam Shah, a Gujarat-based political scientist, said: The entire Dandi yatra was a symbol of civil disobedience and if people want to eliminate a protest yatra in any form, this is the spirit of what Gandhiji said and meant. It is not about Congress or any other political party, it is about the rights of peoples. It is like the politics of the people in relation to my politics.