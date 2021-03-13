Chaos Under Heaven book review: Trump, Xi and the battle for the 21st century by Josh Rogin

In his new book, Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi and the Battle of the 21st Century, Rogin describes his discovery of the treasure as his awakening to China. He adds that almost everyone he interviewed for his book had a similar awakening, a moment in their personal or professional life where they realized that the great strategic competition between the United States and China was about politics. most important foreigner in the world. … Many also said it was a wake-up call to the aggressive and malicious character, behavior and strategy of the Chinese leadership: the Chinese Communist Party.

Since Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People’s Republic of China in October 1949, Americans inside and outside of government have repeatedly been awakened to the challenge of China and the illiberal nature of the Communist Party. Chinese. With Chaos Under Heaven, Rogin identifies the need for another awakening and he wants his awakening to extend beyond himself. As he notes in the prologue, if you haven’t had your alarm clock yet, this book aims to trigger it.

Cold War concerns over the spread of communism in Asia have never been far from American consciousness. These fears produced conspiratorial warnings, as expressed in W. Cleon Skousens The naked communist (1958) and in novels like Richard Condons The Manchurian candidate (1959), which described pro-Beijing sleeper agents infiltrating the highest echelons of American politics.

A brief interlude arose in the 1980s when it looked like Deng Xiaoping might be pushing the country in a more pragmatic, perhaps even liberal, direction. But the violent crackdown on peaceful protests across China in early June 1989, combined with Deng’s strengthening of state capitalism in the early 1990s, rekindled fears of a growing challenge by China to global domination of the United States. Americas. The books of scholarly reserve and acute paranoia have sounded the alarm. The coming conflict with China (1997), by Richard Bernstein and Ross H. Munro, warned against Chinese aggression and its danger to US-China relations. Death by China: Confronting the Dragon, a Global Call to Action (2011), by Peter Navarro and Greg Autry, accused China of quickly becoming the planets’ most effective murderer by producing deadly products that are exported around the world. Michael pillsburys The Hundred Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as a Global Superpower (2015) described a multigenerational effort by Beijing to overtake the United States.

For Chaos Under Heaven, Rogin, columnist for The Washington Posts Global Opinions section, had exceptional access to key players in the previous administration. His book provides a fascinating window into the dysfunction and myopia that characterize the Trump administrations’ approach to China, and highlights important details that will no doubt find their way into future stories of the bilateral relationship. Rogin, for example, puts us in the room in December 2016 when Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi gave a at least two-hour lecture to a Trump team on a litany of government decrees, grievances and demands. Chinese. Steve Bannon, who had declared himself an enemy of the Chinese Communist Party, was defiant, writes Rogin, telling Yang that Trump was a disruptor, everything is on the table and the Trump administration would not make any commitments until they refuel review of US policy regarding China.

Rogin also reveals the origins of the recently declassified U.S. strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific, which was supposed to guide Trump’s policy in Asia. We learn that Matthew Pottinger, who eventually became Deputy National Security Advisor, led the development of the framework, which aimed to intensify the United States’ engagement in what he considered to be the most important front-line states. geographically close to China and therefore the most affected. by the rise of China. The book also chronicles the battles between factions within the administration, all vying for the president’s blessing. These competing interests help explain the oscillatory nature of President Donald Trumps’ relationship with China. There were, in Rogins’ words, the superhawks (Bannon, Peter Navarro and Stephen Miller), the extremists (Pottinger), the Wall Street clique (Steve Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow) and the Adult Axis (John Kelly, HR McMaster and Jim Mattis). Given Trump’s limited and wandering attention span, it was the interaction between these individuals that defined the administration’s strategy on China and left the Biden administration with a complex legacy, like Scott. Kennedy from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Put the. Thanks to Rogins’ reporting, we now understand this soap opera in more detail.

However, Rogins’ convincing piecemeal account of backbiting within the Trump administration would have been reinforced by a more comprehensive analysis of the bilateral relationship before Trump. The intense focus on the former president produces a rather anhistorical portrait of Sino-US relations. Rogin signals his narrow approach when he says at the start of the book that the Trump administration has played the first trick of a new game in bilateral tensions. But the complicated relationship between the United States and China is far from in the first round of this game. The two countries have been facing each other since Mao seized power and engaged in direct military conflict in the Korean War and vicariously in the Vietnam War. This high-powered competitive game isn’t new either. Beijing has viewed the United States as its main geopolitical rival since the 1950s. If anything is new, it’s the tactics that have evolved with China’s growing economic and military might and growing concerns in Washington about how the United States can maintain world leadership. Even during the period of reform and market opening in China, the possibility of open conflict was always present. The two countries looked at each other as the incidents unfolded. During the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1995-1996, President Bill Clinton sent two aircraft carrier battle groups into international waters near Taiwan in response to Beijing’s saber strikes towards the island. In another tense incident, a US Navy intelligence aircraft collided with a People’s Liberation Army Navy fighter jet off China’s Hainan Island in 2001. La Brutal repression of Tiananmen Square in Beijing on June 4, 1989 has only worsened relations by widening the gap between the defense of human rights by the United States and China intensifies the repression of its own people .

In Rogins’ book, the intricacies of the bilateral relationship under the Obama administration are given relatively superficial treatment, Rogin arguing that the White House has shown willful blindness to an increasingly assertive China. While there is certainly a legitimate argument to be made that Obama should have been tougher, a more nuanced approach would have struggled with the fact that there were open concerns of a Sino-US Cold War during the first term. Obama. Indeed, writing in The Post in 2011, Henry Kissinger warned of a growing elite consensus in the United States and China that emphasizes[ed] conflict rather than cooperation.

The long, messy and complicated history of relations between Beijing and Washington is essential to understanding its future. While some readers may come out of this book awake to the perils presented by Xi Jinpings China, they will find themselves without a deep historical perspective on what might lie ahead.

